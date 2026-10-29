One Of The Best Fast Food Hidden Gems Of 2026 Is This Seafood Chain's Chicken Strips
Most fast food chain menus have their standard items — the ones with names you recognize, even if you've never actually tasted them yourself. Then, there are the underrated options that rarely get the credit they deserve. In Tasting Table's opinion, one of the best fast food hidden gems of 2026 is the chicken strips served at Long John Silver's — and it's time they got their due.
Long John Silver's wasn't shy about broadcasting its pivot towards poultry. In 2025, the seafood chain even changed its classic logo to feature a chicken, with a new tagline reading "Chicken + Seafood" — don't worry, the fish remains on the company's website. Often referred to as "Chicken Planks," Long John Silver's chicken tenders are battered much like the restaurant's seafood. The tenders — made with 100% white chicken meat — can be ordered individually or in two- to three-piece meals with fries and hushpuppies.
While the precise recipe is not publicly available, some have attempted to recreate them at home, suggesting that the chicken may be brined or marinated, and that the batter seasoning may contain onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, and MSG. When Tasting Table dispatched one of its critics to see if Long John Silver's new chicken was worth ringing the bell, our taste tester wrote, "They definitely beat those popular fast food nuggets, and the combination platter is absolutely worth the money."
Long John Silver's has fans raving about its chicken tenders
On social media, fans have been even more effusive in their praise for Long John Silver's chicken tenders. On Reddit, one customer argued simply: "LJS chicken planks are the best fast food chicken." A poster in the same thread added: "The batter makes their chicken the best tenders around, add some extra crumbs and I'm golden." Another LJS patron could think of just one downside to the chicken planks: "Their chicken is ... my absolute fav. My only issue is I always need a nap after I eat there, but I guess eating a box full of fried foods will do that."
Among these fans, opinions vary over what accompaniments pair best with the chicken tenders, but some enjoy condiments more often associated with fried fish. One Redditor contended: "Their chicken strips with malt vinegar is god tier."
As with many fan-favorite fast food menu items, Long John Silver's Chicken Planks have inspired numerous copycat recipes online for those who would attempt to recreate these fried delicacies at home. Sometimes, however, there's no substitute for the real thing. In our ranking of Long John Silver's meals, the three-piece chicken meal understandably ranked highly. Our critic wrote: "They're tender and juicy with enough meat to stand up to the thick and crunchy breading on the outside."