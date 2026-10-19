Review: The New Pepsi Vanilla & Cream Soda Is A Refreshing Best-Of-Both-Worlds Combo

Well, folks, it's that time of year again — time for all your favorite culinary conglomerates to start releasing cozy fall and winter selections in anticipation of the chilly months ahead. Personally, I love cozy season, so I'll never complain about the onslaught of holiday-coded products that seem to magically land on my doorstep. One of the first I'm getting my hands on this year is Pepsi's newest flavor: Vanilla & Cream.

Available in regular and Zero Sugar varieties, Pepsi's limited-edition Vanilla & Cream sodas instantly evoke those bundled-up-because-it's-snowing-outside vibes. It certainly helps that the cans boast a giant snowflake and a design reminiscent of snow dripping down a window, but I think I'd have gotten the feeling these cans are supposed to evoke even without the visuals. Want to know whether Pepsi's Vanilla & Cream sodas deserve a spot in your holiday beverage lineup? Keep reading for my full review.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.