Review: The New Pepsi Vanilla & Cream Soda Is A Refreshing Best-Of-Both-Worlds Combo
Well, folks, it's that time of year again — time for all your favorite culinary conglomerates to start releasing cozy fall and winter selections in anticipation of the chilly months ahead. Personally, I love cozy season, so I'll never complain about the onslaught of holiday-coded products that seem to magically land on my doorstep. One of the first I'm getting my hands on this year is Pepsi's newest flavor: Vanilla & Cream.
Available in regular and Zero Sugar varieties, Pepsi's limited-edition Vanilla & Cream sodas instantly evoke those bundled-up-because-it's-snowing-outside vibes. It certainly helps that the cans boast a giant snowflake and a design reminiscent of snow dripping down a window, but I think I'd have gotten the feeling these cans are supposed to evoke even without the visuals. Want to know whether Pepsi's Vanilla & Cream sodas deserve a spot in your holiday beverage lineup? Keep reading for my full review.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
I have to admit, I'm a Pepsi girl — I regularly have a few cans stocking in my fridge, my favorite being Pepsi Zero Sugar Wild Cherry & Cream. So, keep that "& Cream" preference in mind going into this review. Still, Pepsi isn't infallible, and there's always room for the company to drop the ball on a new release. And, with such massive resources at the company's disposal, my expectations tend to be pretty high.
I tried both varieties — Pepsi Zero Sugar Vanilla & Cream, and Pepsi Vanilla & Cream — side by side, with a heavy focus on how much each delivered on their respective "vanilla" and "cream" promises. With a bevy of ready-to-drink "dirty sodas" on the market nowadays, the bar here is pretty high, and competition is stiff. Could Pepsi's offerings outweigh some of their market competitors?
Taste test: Pepsi Vanilla & Cream
Before I get into my review of Pepsi's Vanilla & Cream flavor, I have to give my take on full-sugar sodas in general — I tend not to like them as much as their sugar-free counterparts. You can blame my mother for raising me on Diet Coke and plenty of alternative sweetener options in the days of the South Beach Diet's reign.
All that said, I didn't dislike Pepsi's Vanilla & Cream soda, and I suspect fans of full-sugar sodas will be drawn to it. Both the "vanilla" and "cream" flavors come through in equal measure, and neither tastes artificial. To me, the sugar slightly overwhelms the flavors in the soda, but I suspect that's just because I'm not used to having sugar in my drinks. It's a holiday-themed drink that keeps that classic Pepsi flavor throughout the sip, and it won't disappoint Pepsi fans who are into the whole dirty soda craze.
Taste test: Pepsi Zero Sugar Vanilla & Cream
Now we're talking! You've probably already surmised that I have no problems with the flavors present in artificial sweeteners. I know that can be a dealbreaker for some consumers, but I find nothing amiss there — do with that what you will! It goes without saying, then, that I preferred Pepsi Zero Sugar Vanilla & Cream more than its counterpart, and I suspect fans of sugar-free sodas in general would agree with me.
I actually thought the vanilla and cream flavors were more prominent in the zero-sugar can; perhaps that's my own taste buds' peculiarities talking, but I feel I should mention it anyway. As with the previous can, each flavor is present in equal measure, and I feel like I should be wearing a pair of earmuffs as I sip this — it gives the impression that it's meant to be enjoyed in sub-zero temperatures, perhaps quickly followed by a mug of hot chocolate. All of which is to say, I'm a fan.
Final thoughts
Pepsi's no new player in the creamy soda game, and in my opinion, these drinks mark a strong point in the company's lineup. I won't necessarily call them a universal favorite — after all, everything has its naysayers — but if you tend to like canned "dirty" sodas and Pepsi, you'll probably find a winner in these.
Personally, I'll probably keep the Zero Sugar variety stocked in my fridge this season. Though the onset of cold weather typically marks my switch to warm drinks, these cans are warming, even though they're obviously cold. (That's the vanilla doing its job!) Pepsi fans will be keen on this flavor, which makes it kind of a bummer that it's not part of the brand's permanent lineup — but hey, there's always next year!
Availability
Pepsi Vanilla & Cream and Pepsi Zero Sugar Vanilla & Cream are both available starting October 19, and you can buy them in a 12-pack of cans or in 20-ounce bottles. Though we don't know exactly how long the run will last, we do know the flavors will only be around for a limited time, so you should seek them out sooner rather than later if you want to give them a try. Prices of the 12-pack cans and the 20-ounce bottles will likely vary based on your location and retailer.