Forget Tomato Soup: Give Grilled Cheese A Smoky Flavor By Dunking It In This Sauce

Dipping grilled cheese into tomato soup is a pairing that offers the tempting combination of slightly sweet acidity mellowing out the decadence of cheese and butter — but those wanting more punch from their meal can try dipping the sandwich in barbecue sauce instead. As one of the best condiments to elevate grilled cheese, BBQ sauce adds extra smoke and tang, and each bite becomes spicy, sweet, and zesty — transforming a routine sandwich into one worth enjoying regularly.

A grilled cheese's crispy, buttery crust scoops up thick sauces. Instead of turning the bread soggy and unappealing, the sauce clings to each grilled nook and cranny. With a crunchy exterior, gooey middle, and smoky dip of barbecue sauce, this sandwich can become a midday highlight. The sauce can also be spread inside the sandwich itself, like mayo. Smoked Gouda, pepper Jack, and sharp cheddar all combine well with BBQ's distinct flavor, and the combo works especially well when layered into sourdough bread or a grilled cheese made with Texas toast. Heating the sauce prior to serving can keep each bite of the sandwich warm, and if a BBQ sauce variety is too thick for easy dipping, adding a splash of apple cider vinegar or can thin it out nicely.