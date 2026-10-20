Forget Tomato Soup: Give Grilled Cheese A Smoky Flavor By Dunking It In This Sauce
Dipping grilled cheese into tomato soup is a pairing that offers the tempting combination of slightly sweet acidity mellowing out the decadence of cheese and butter — but those wanting more punch from their meal can try dipping the sandwich in barbecue sauce instead. As one of the best condiments to elevate grilled cheese, BBQ sauce adds extra smoke and tang, and each bite becomes spicy, sweet, and zesty — transforming a routine sandwich into one worth enjoying regularly.
A grilled cheese's crispy, buttery crust scoops up thick sauces. Instead of turning the bread soggy and unappealing, the sauce clings to each grilled nook and cranny. With a crunchy exterior, gooey middle, and smoky dip of barbecue sauce, this sandwich can become a midday highlight. The sauce can also be spread inside the sandwich itself, like mayo. Smoked Gouda, pepper Jack, and sharp cheddar all combine well with BBQ's distinct flavor, and the combo works especially well when layered into sourdough bread or a grilled cheese made with Texas toast. Heating the sauce prior to serving can keep each bite of the sandwich warm, and if a BBQ sauce variety is too thick for easy dipping, adding a splash of apple cider vinegar or can thin it out nicely.
Choose from a variety of barbecue sauces to enhance grilled cheese
While browsing displays of store-bought BBQ sauces, these products can vary greatly depending on recipe and maker — so choosing the best accompaniment for grilled cheese is a matter of personal taste. Lean into the unique flavors of a barbecue sauce by matching its ingredients with the type of grilled cheese you plan to make.
Sweet Kansas City-style sauce pairs well with cheddar-and-bacon grilled cheeses, while more tangy Carolina-style BBQ sauce recipes run thinner and sharper, so they can be a better balance for richer cheese varieties. Bold Texas-style BBQ sauce and spicy chipotle-based barbecue sauces can highlight pepper Jack and sourdough, while creamy Alabama white BBQ sauce brings a peppery bite that goes well with grilled cheese sandwiches filled with chicken or brisket.
As you embrace the cookout-inspired flavor of BBQ sauce, choose classic barbecue side dishes to accompany grilled cheese sandwiches, such as dill pickles and coleslaw. Baked beans, french fries, kettle chips, and corn on the cob can all go well with this combo for a robust spread. For lighter appetites or an easy snack, serve the sandwich with a spoonful of pickled onions for a bright finish. As with any grilled cheese recipe, BBQ-sauce enhanced sandwiches can be customized with caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, or avocado, depending on your cravings and hunger level.