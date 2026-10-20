Use Pecans, Walnuts, And A Few Pantry Staples To Make A Vintage Southern Candy That Deserves A Comeback
Pecans and walnuts turn up, either collectively or individually, in everything from cookies to cobblers, clusters, cakes, pies, brownies, and ice cream. Pair the two with a few basic pantry staples, and suddenly they're a cradle of Southern nostalgia and ingenuity. Oklahoma nut candy, also known as Aunt Bill's Brown Candy, is an old-fashioned confection typically made with toasted nuts swirled into a chewy, creamy candy falling somewhere between caramel, fudge, and praline. Tasting Table's Oklahoma nut candy recipe from recipe developer Ksenia Prints gives this vintage treat a slightly updated twist by using equal amounts of pecans and walnuts.
Oklahoma nut candy's ingredients populate a pretty short recipe list. After pecans and walnuts, nothing more is needed than granulated sugar, heavy cream, butter, vanilla extract, and a small amount of baking soda. The showstopper combo of pecans and walnuts creates a crunchy, earthy, nutty persona, while caramelized sugar clads the sweet-and-savory treat in rich flavors and warm amber hues. Prints describes the result as chewy and sweet with pronounced caramel notes.
This old-school confection with Oklahoma roots feels just at home in this century as it did 100 years ago. According to The Oklahoman, food columnist Edna Vance Adams Mueller (better known to readers as Aunt Susan) published the recipe for Aunt Bill's Brown Candy in 1928, launching an endearing and enduring holiday tradition for the newspaper's readers. The original recipe called for "nut meats," aka pecans, and Prints adds another layer by giving walnuts equal star power.
Making Oklahoma nut candy centers on sugar
Even though the ingredient list is simple, Ksenia Prints' Oklahoma nut candy recipe isn't quite a dump-and-stir kitchen event. The sugar is divided into portions that undergo different cooking techniques. One part slowly caramelizes to a deep golden brown, while the other cooks with cream. The mixtures eventually combine and cook until the candy reaches 244 degrees Fahrenheit, generally considered the soft-ball stage. Baking soda, butter, and vanilla follow before the mixture rests on its laurels.
After the toasted pecans and walnuts are added, the candy is stirred until its glossy sheen disappears. Then the luscious mixture is spread into a prepared pan and chilled until firm enough to cut into pieces. Prints notes that cooking temperature can alter the texture: Stopping at around 240 degrees yields a softer, chewier candy, while going beyond 248 degrees will produce firmer pieces.
Oklahoma nut candy comes alive around Southern holidays, particularly in homemade candy platters. We suggest surrounding it with treats such as Kentucky bourbon balls, pistachio and white chocolate truffles, chocolate-covered strawberries, or chocolate-strawberry meringues. These treats provide contrast to the caramel-colored, nut-packed confection while still letting its sassy Southern personality steal the spotlight. Georgia may be the Deep South state that produces the most pecans in the U.S., but Oklahoma remains in the top five.
This Oklahoma Nut Candy Recipe Is Sweet And Simple To Make — YouTube