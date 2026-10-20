Use Pecans, Walnuts, And A Few Pantry Staples To Make A Vintage Southern Candy That Deserves A Comeback

Pecans and walnuts turn up, either collectively or individually, in everything from cookies to cobblers, clusters, cakes, pies, brownies, and ice cream. Pair the two with a few basic pantry staples, and suddenly they're a cradle of Southern nostalgia and ingenuity. Oklahoma nut candy, also known as Aunt Bill's Brown Candy, is an old-fashioned confection typically made with toasted nuts swirled into a chewy, creamy candy falling somewhere between caramel, fudge, and praline. Tasting Table's Oklahoma nut candy recipe from recipe developer Ksenia Prints gives this vintage treat a slightly updated twist by using equal amounts of pecans and walnuts.

Oklahoma nut candy's ingredients populate a pretty short recipe list. After pecans and walnuts, nothing more is needed than granulated sugar, heavy cream, butter, vanilla extract, and a small amount of baking soda. The showstopper combo of pecans and walnuts creates a crunchy, earthy, nutty persona, while caramelized sugar clads the sweet-and-savory treat in rich flavors and warm amber hues. Prints describes the result as chewy and sweet with pronounced caramel notes.

This old-school confection with Oklahoma roots feels just at home in this century as it did 100 years ago. According to The Oklahoman, food columnist Edna Vance Adams Mueller (better known to readers as Aunt Susan) published the recipe for Aunt Bill's Brown Candy in 1928, launching an endearing and enduring holiday tradition for the newspaper's readers. The original recipe called for "nut meats," aka pecans, and Prints adds another layer by giving walnuts equal star power.