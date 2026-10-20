Top Baked Potatoes With Ribeye And A Creamy Sauce For A Steakhouse-Style Dinner Without The Restaurant Cost
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Steak and potatoes are a pairing that just works. After all, in steakhouses, it isn't uncommon for slabs of steak to arrive plated atop a bed of mashed potatoes. Today's ultimate baked potato tip offers an inherently elevated reimagination of this basic structure. Introducing: steak Alfredo loaded potatoes. This dish is all about the textural interplay of the crispy baked potato skin, the luscious cream sauce, and the seared steak bites. These steakhouse-style spuds trade the traditional loaded baked potato formula (bacon bits, cheese, and sour cream) for ribeye, cream sauce, and chives.
To make this sophisticated comfort meal, start by baking your potatoes as you normally might. While the potatoes are baking, slice a ribeye steak into bite-sized pieces and sear the pieces in a pan with oil; slicing before cooking maximizes surface area, helping them cook much faster. We've also rounded up a few ribeye-cooking tips to help foodies achieve the most flavorful bites. Next, score the baked spuds into four quarters, exposing all that tender, pillowy flesh. From there, all that's left to do is load 'em up with butter, salt, pepper, a generous drizzle of warm Alfredo sauce, and a few steak pieces. As you spoon the Alfredo into the crevices, the still-warm potatoes will absorb the cheese sauce for major moisture and rich flavor in every bite. Place a few ribeye pieces atop that velvety Alfredo sauce, add one more drizzle of Alfredo over the steak, and bake once more to transform the spuds into a gooey, cohesive texture that's bubbly and golden all over (swoon).
Steak Alfredo loaded potatoes help ribeye stretch while staying fancy
For the Alfredo component, feel free to take a cue from our easy Alfredo sauce recipe, which comes together in under 30 minutes. Or, for quicker prep, Giovanni Rana is our all-time favorite jarred store-bought Alfredo sauce here at Tasting Table, for its standout texture and restaurant-level flavor. While that Alfredo sauce does lots of heavy lifting, the star of the show here is the ribeye. Ribeye comes from the primal beef rib between the shoulder and loin. Subsequently, this cut is known for its rich, buttery flavor thanks to the area's generous marbling. This robust steak is a fan favorite for a reason — and home cooks shouldn't have to break the bank to enjoy a taste of the good stuff.
Stretching ribeye with this elevated baked potato presentation is a thrifty way to get the most out of your meat. 1 ¼"-thick boneless beef ribeye is a good choice. Considering a traditional steak entree generally comprises 6 to 10 ounces of meat per person (or 8 to 12 ounces raw), the same amount of ribeye can go much further when it's dressed with Alfredo sauce and served on a baked potato bed. To complete this satisfying, filling meal, garnish your steak Alfredo loaded potatoes with fresh chives and pair them with a fresh green salad or these lemon garlic green beans. Bonus points if you top the green beans with a little Alfredo sauce, too.