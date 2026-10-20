In-N-Out Vs Shake Shack: Which Burger Is Actually Healthier?
When thinking of nutritious meals, fast food burgers don't automatically pop to mind. But some choices actually stack up better than others in the burger universe, including options from two fan faves: In-N-Out and Shake Shack. For guidance on where to drop your quick-meal dollars, and what to expect in return nutritionally, we reached out to an expert in the field, Samar Kullab MS, RDN, LDN. Kullab, a Chicago-based registered dietician nutritionist with a large following on Instagram and TikTok, offers a clear winner — albeit with some caveats.
"In-N-Out's standard hamburger with onion would be my pick if we're comparing calories, saturated fat, and sodium," says Kullab. That's compared to Shake Shack's single ShackBurger, which comes with 140 more calories than the In-N-Out burger, plus 7 grams more in saturated fat content, and 580 more milligrams of sodium. It's the saturated fat and sodium content that stands out to Kullab as the biggest difference between burgers.
"Consistently consuming too much of either can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease," she explains, while noting the ShackBurger contains 60% of the recommended daily value (DV) for saturated fat, and more than half the DV for sodium. "These differences are meaningful for someone trying to manage calorie intake, blood pressure, or LDL cholesterol," according to Kullab.
The bigger picture is what really matters
Though some feel that In-N-Out is superior to Shake Shack in every way, there's at least one category where Shake Shack does excel: protein content. As noted by Kullab, the Shake Shack burger harbors 29 grams of protein, compared to 16 grams in the In-N-Out hamburger. "Protein supports muscle repair, tissue maintenance, and satiety," she points out, so the extra 13 grams can provide a significant advantage. And while neither burger is a major source of fiber, Kullab does mention that modifications like adding on extra vegetables can increase values slightly and provide macronutrients.
A big takeaway from this fast-food burger exploration is that Kullab thinks both burgers can fit into a balanced diet. "Fast food being part of your life is okay. We're all busy juggling work, kids, errands, life — and it's okay if fast food is a part of that. The goal isn't perfection, it's building a diet that actually works for your real life, one where convenience foods have a place, without it derailing everything else," she explains.
Advocating a "bigger picture" approach, Kullab encourages asking yourself what really matters: whether you're consistently eating a variety of foods with a mix of nutrients over time, and whether you're getting enough protein and fiber on most days. "That's what your health is built on, not any one burger, one bad day, or one indulgent meal," she notes. "Food isn't something to fear or feel guilty about. It's about awareness and balance." For another look at the nutritional aspects of fast food, check out this look at the healthiest fast food burger you can buy right now.