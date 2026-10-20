In-N-Out Vs Shake Shack: Which Burger Is Actually Healthier?

When thinking of nutritious meals, fast food burgers don't automatically pop to mind. But some choices actually stack up better than others in the burger universe, including options from two fan faves: In-N-Out and Shake Shack. For guidance on where to drop your quick-meal dollars, and what to expect in return nutritionally, we reached out to an expert in the field, Samar Kullab MS, RDN, LDN. Kullab, a Chicago-based registered dietician nutritionist with a large following on Instagram and TikTok, offers a clear winner — albeit with some caveats.

"In-N-Out's standard hamburger with onion would be my pick if we're comparing calories, saturated fat, and sodium," says Kullab. That's compared to Shake Shack's single ShackBurger, which comes with 140 more calories than the In-N-Out burger, plus 7 grams more in saturated fat content, and 580 more milligrams of sodium. It's the saturated fat and sodium content that stands out to Kullab as the biggest difference between burgers.

"Consistently consuming too much of either can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease," she explains, while noting the ShackBurger contains 60% of the recommended daily value (DV) for saturated fat, and more than half the DV for sodium. "These differences are meaningful for someone trying to manage calorie intake, blood pressure, or LDL cholesterol," according to Kullab.