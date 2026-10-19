The International Snickers Flavor That Turns Up The Caramel To A Sweet New Level

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Snickers is one of the best-selling candies in the United States, with an equally enthusiastic global following. While they got it right with the original formula of caramel, peanuts, nougat and chocolate, Snickers didn't stop there. The company has come up with numerous creative and unique flavors to enjoy. And we sampled and ranked seven Snickers flavors according to taste and how well the flavors mixed with the original Snickers recipe.

While the original Snickers is the gold standard, coming in first place, the second place winner was Snickers Butterscotch. Butterscotch is a mere ingredient away from caramel, but a very important ingredient. Caramel is made with cream, butter, and white sugar, while butterscotch uses dark brown sugar for a richer, deeper flavor. This Snickers cleverly swaps caramel for a thick ribbon of chewy, creamy butterscotch, staying true to the original while bringing its own unique depth of flavor. The butterscotch felt like caramel, but with a sweeter and warmer profile. While lower ranking flavors strayed too far from the OG's flavor profile by replacing peanuts or nougat, the butterscotch simply offered an amplified caramel flavor that we found utterly delicious. You might not see Snickers Butterscotch at stores in the States because it's an international flavor that's popular in India. However there are specialty sites that ship these bars to the U.S.