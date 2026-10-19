The International Snickers Flavor That Turns Up The Caramel To A Sweet New Level
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Snickers is one of the best-selling candies in the United States, with an equally enthusiastic global following. While they got it right with the original formula of caramel, peanuts, nougat and chocolate, Snickers didn't stop there. The company has come up with numerous creative and unique flavors to enjoy. And we sampled and ranked seven Snickers flavors according to taste and how well the flavors mixed with the original Snickers recipe.
While the original Snickers is the gold standard, coming in first place, the second place winner was Snickers Butterscotch. Butterscotch is a mere ingredient away from caramel, but a very important ingredient. Caramel is made with cream, butter, and white sugar, while butterscotch uses dark brown sugar for a richer, deeper flavor. This Snickers cleverly swaps caramel for a thick ribbon of chewy, creamy butterscotch, staying true to the original while bringing its own unique depth of flavor. The butterscotch felt like caramel, but with a sweeter and warmer profile. While lower ranking flavors strayed too far from the OG's flavor profile by replacing peanuts or nougat, the butterscotch simply offered an amplified caramel flavor that we found utterly delicious. You might not see Snickers Butterscotch at stores in the States because it's an international flavor that's popular in India. However there are specialty sites that ship these bars to the U.S.
Customer reviews for Butterscotch Snickers
We found various complimentary reviews for Snickers Butterscotch. One Youtube review stated that "you immediately taste [the flavor of butterscotch]," and that it is "very very sweet [and] it goes well with the peanuts." The flavor of the thick, intensely sweet butterscotch really shines for fans of this flavor. Another Youtube review gave it a 5 out of 5, stating that it's "very similar to a standard snickers but it has got the ribbon of butterscotch running through it," which was a definite flavor boost. Still, other reviews complained that they couldn't discern the butterscotch flavor from regular Snickers.
Since the original Snickers came in first place in our ranking, that isn't necessarily a bad thing. That said, a negative review on Reddit didn't like the combination of flavors at all. "The moment you start tasting the butterscotch flavor, it gets thrown off by the peanuts," they said. Most reviews did enjoy the butterscotch flavor. However, the candy bar does tend to become overwhelmingly sweet, even for our taste tester. So, if you wanted to balance the sweetness, you could garnish the bars with a sprinkle of coarse salt. You could also wash the Snickers Butterscotch down with a cup of coffee or cold brew to cut the sweetness with the bitter, toasty notes of coffee.