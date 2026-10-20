Skip The German Chocolate And Pick Up This Duncan Hines Cake Mix For A Much Richer Flavor

Duncan Hines boxed cake mixes are one of the most popular, prolific, and widely available brands. And within Duncan Hines' vast variety of mixes, you'll find numerous styles of chocolate cakes. So, if you're feeling overwhelmed, we found the best chocolate cake mix the brand has to offer, and it isn't German chocolate.

In a ranking of 14 Duncan Hines cake mixes, we crowned the Devil's Food cake mix number two, making it the very best Duncan Hines chocolate cake mix. We based the ranking off criteria like texture, flavor appeal, and how good each cake tasted without frosting. The aforementioned German chocolate cake mix was second to last because of a weak and forgettable chocolate flavor. The Devil's Food cake mix, on the other hand, had an intense chocolate taste, with that desired hint of bitterness. Before we even tasted it, we could tell how chocolatey the cake was by the its darker hue.

Furthermore, since we tasted each cake without icing, it was more than obvious that the German Chocolate cake was lacking. It was in dire need of that thick, ultra-rich coconut, caramel, and nutty frosting to compensate for a tasteless crumb. The Devil's Food cake was so rich and flavorful that we actually preferred it without icing, which also speaks to its perfectly moist, fluffy texture. That said, its intense chocolate notes will stand up to any frosting flavor.