Panda Express Vs P.F. Chang's: Which Chain's Orange Chicken Is Healthier?

Still, while Panda Express may have more nutritional advantages, Kullab notes that P.F. Chang's orange chicken has a few of its own. "It provides more protein and fiber, along with 170 mg less sodium," she adds. And those upsides are pretty solid, as P.F. Chang's offering contains 27 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber compared to the 19 grams of protein and single gram of fiber at Panda Express.

To some, that extra protein and fiber could very well be worth a little more fat and some extra calories. Of course, as Kullab reminds us: "It's also important to consider serving sizes when comparing nutrition information between restaurants." That said, our expert notes that there is nothing wrong with an occasional fast food stop. "We're all busy juggling work, kids, errands, life," she explains. "The goal isn't perfection, it's building a diet that actually works for your real life, one where convenience foods have a place, without it derailing everything else."

To Kullab, the more important thing is the overall balance of what you are eating, not one single meal. It's about getting enough protein and fiber most days, as well as a good mix of nutrients throughout week. "That's what your health is built on, not any one burger, one bad day, or one indulgent meal," the expert offers. With that balance, food shouldn't be something to fear or feel bad about — and neither should a plate of orange chicken, be it from Panda Express of P.F. Chang's.