Panda Express Vs P.F. Chang's: Which Chain's Orange Chicken Is Healthier?
Orange chicken is a Chinese American classic that two popular chains, Panda Express and P.F. Chang's, are well-known for. In fact, Panda Express claims to have created the dish in 1987, with its orange chicken originating at a location in Hawaii. Since then, the dish has also been fully adopted by Chinese restaurants and chains nationwide, becoming one of P.F. Chang's most popular items as well. But orange chicken isn't exactly a light meal, and you may be wondering which is the healthier option between the two brands. To that end, we spoke with Samar Kullab, a Chicago-based registered dietitian nutritionist with a massive following on Instagram and TikTok, to help us sort it out.
First off, Kullab notes that neither option is uniformly healthier than the other. "Both can fit into a balanced diet," she explains, "and the better choice depends on your individual nutritional needs and what you're prioritizing." But that doesn't mean she doesn't have a preference. "Panda Express's Original Orange Chicken would be my pick if we're looking at calories, saturated fat, and added sugar," Kullab reveals. The Panda Express offering contains 200 fewer calories, 17 grams less total fat, 2 grams less saturated fat, and 11 grams less total sugar than P.F. Chang's. This is going off single servings of meat, since the chain's other meal options are served family style and are less comparable.
Panda Express has some nutritional advantages over P.F. Chang's
Still, while Panda Express may have more nutritional advantages, Kullab notes that P.F. Chang's orange chicken has a few of its own. "It provides more protein and fiber, along with 170 mg less sodium," she adds. And those upsides are pretty solid, as P.F. Chang's offering contains 27 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber compared to the 19 grams of protein and single gram of fiber at Panda Express.
To some, that extra protein and fiber could very well be worth a little more fat and some extra calories. Of course, as Kullab reminds us: "It's also important to consider serving sizes when comparing nutrition information between restaurants." That said, our expert notes that there is nothing wrong with an occasional fast food stop. "We're all busy juggling work, kids, errands, life," she explains. "The goal isn't perfection, it's building a diet that actually works for your real life, one where convenience foods have a place, without it derailing everything else."
To Kullab, the more important thing is the overall balance of what you are eating, not one single meal. It's about getting enough protein and fiber most days, as well as a good mix of nutrients throughout week. "That's what your health is built on, not any one burger, one bad day, or one indulgent meal," the expert offers. With that balance, food shouldn't be something to fear or feel bad about — and neither should a plate of orange chicken, be it from Panda Express of P.F. Chang's.