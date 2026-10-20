Not Garlic Or Onion Powder: Roasted Potatoes Are 10X More Flavorful With This Fan-Favorite Seasoning
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Whether you prefer them fried, baked, or mashed, a warm, well-seasoned potato is pretty amazing. In all its forms, the potato is hearty and versatile; however, one of the easiest and quickest ways to enjoy it is by roasting it. This method is pretty hands-off: To make roasted potatoes, all you need to do is coat them in oil and seasoning before throwing them on a sheet pan in the oven. It's that easy. In fact, the hardest part of the process is choosing how you're going to season them. Garlic and onion powder are popular choices, but another fan-favorite seasoning is lemon pepper seasoning.
If you've never made lemon pepper seasoning or tried a store-bought blend such as the McCormick Perfect Pinch Lemon & Pepper Seasoning, it's exactly what it sounds like: A simple seasoning made up of dried lemon zest, black peppercorns, and salt that's both bright and peppery. It's a popular seasoning for roasted chicken and fish, but it's also great on potatoes. Pepper is a no-brainer for seasoning spuds, and while lemon might not be the first flavor that comes to mind, it adds a hint of acidity that helps balance out the potatoes' richness.
Combining dried lemon and black pepper on your next batch of roasted potatoes provides a pop of flavor that's sure to excite your palate. Plus, there are plenty of ways to play off the bright, peppery flavors.
Give your roasted potatoes a lemon pepper boost
Adding lemon pepper seasoning to your roasted potatoes is pretty straightforward. If you have a favorite recipe for simple roasted potatoes, all you'll do differently is use lemon pepper seasoning instead of your go-to seasoning. Simply coat your potatoes in olive oil and lemon pepper, and bake them as usual. It's a simple swap, but it'll make a world of difference.
If you really like the addition of lemon and you want to take things a step further, you can add actual lemon juice to the mix. In Tasting Table's recipe for Greek lemon potatoes, a mix of fresh lemon juice, olive oil, chicken broth, salt, and dried oregano is poured over the potatoes. Lemon juice provides a tartier flavor than zest does. Plus, you can always add some black pepper if you like the addition.
Tasting Table's lemony roasted potatoes also use fresh lemon juice, along with a handful of other spices and herbs, including black pepper. Whichever way you choose, adding lemon pepper seasoning to your potatoes will become a rotating favorite in your house.