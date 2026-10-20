Not Garlic Or Onion Powder: Roasted Potatoes Are 10X More Flavorful With This Fan-Favorite Seasoning

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Whether you prefer them fried, baked, or mashed, a warm, well-seasoned potato is pretty amazing. In all its forms, the potato is hearty and versatile; however, one of the easiest and quickest ways to enjoy it is by roasting it. This method is pretty hands-off: To make roasted potatoes, all you need to do is coat them in oil and seasoning before throwing them on a sheet pan in the oven. It's that easy. In fact, the hardest part of the process is choosing how you're going to season them. Garlic and onion powder are popular choices, but another fan-favorite seasoning is lemon pepper seasoning.

If you've never made lemon pepper seasoning or tried a store-bought blend such as the McCormick Perfect Pinch Lemon & Pepper Seasoning, it's exactly what it sounds like: A simple seasoning made up of dried lemon zest, black peppercorns, and salt that's both bright and peppery. It's a popular seasoning for roasted chicken and fish, but it's also great on potatoes. Pepper is a no-brainer for seasoning spuds, and while lemon might not be the first flavor that comes to mind, it adds a hint of acidity that helps balance out the potatoes' richness.

Combining dried lemon and black pepper on your next batch of roasted potatoes provides a pop of flavor that's sure to excite your palate. Plus, there are plenty of ways to play off the bright, peppery flavors.