This Cheaper Alternative To Michter's 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon Is Easier To Find And Just As Satisfying
Michter's 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon is the kind of bottle whiskey-heads love to hunt down. It's mature, complex, and released in very limited quantities. But that oh-so-enticing combination of age, reputation, and scarcity also makes it an expensive and sometimes frustrating purchase. So we turned to Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward and executive director at Bourbon Charity, for advice on what a whiskey connoisseur should do. He offered an affordable alternative that's much easier to find: Knob Creek 12 Year. Blatner explains: "Both deliver the kind of depth and complexity you'd expect from well-aged Kentucky bourbon, but Knob Creek actually offers two additional years of aging and a higher proof at 100."
While they're obviously not identical in flavor, Knob Creek also has the depth of an age-stated bourbon at a much more approachable price, and is generally easier to find on store shelves. This particular Knob Creek is aged for a full 12 years in new, charred American oak barrels and bottled at 100 proof. Blatner describes it as having "rich, traditional notes of caramel, vanilla, toasted oak, baking spice, and roasted nuts, with a long, warming finish." Of course, Michter's has its own appeal. Its 2026 release is bottled at 94.4 proof and comes from a single barrel, so subtle differences between the years are part of the experience. Michter's 10 "tends to lean a little more toward dark fruit and softer oak," Blatner says, "while Knob Creek brings a bolder, nuttier character."
Knob Creek 12 is more accessible than Michter's 10-Year Single Barrel
Price is where Knob Creek really brings it home. Its suggested retail price is generally around $60-$80, whereas Michter's 2026 release has a suggested retail price of $195, but can sell for much higher because retailers only have a limited supply. It's why we put Michter's 10 Year on our list of overpriced bourbons you should leave on the shelves. Collectors tend to go crazy with resale prices for this bottle, with market value often reaching triple the price. Meanwhile, Knob Creek 12 and other expressions from the brand are among the best bourbons available at Costco.
With those prices in mind, Blatner suggests you first try the Knob Creek bourbon neat, not on the rocks. Allow the whiskey to sit in the glass for a few minutes to help open up the aromas. Blatner says, "At 100 proof, a few drops of water can also help bring out some of its sweeter notes." Knob Creek is also one of the best bourbons to use in an old-fashioned, for anyone who wants a more robust, full-bodied cocktail. It's not the best choice for shots, though — as Blatner says, "It's a bourbon worth taking your time with."
While Knob Creek 12 isn't an exact substitute for Michter's, it delivers many of the pleasures bourbon drinkers look for in an older whiskey: complexity, oaky depth, and a long finish. It's rare to possess all of those features for under $100 a bottle. If you're looking for an everyday sipper with a big personality, that kind of combination may be worth more than the thrill of hunting for a prestigious, hard-to-find bottle.