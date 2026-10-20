This Cheaper Alternative To Michter's 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon Is Easier To Find And Just As Satisfying

Price is where Knob Creek really brings it home. Its suggested retail price is generally around $60-$80, whereas Michter's 2026 release has a suggested retail price of $195, but can sell for much higher because retailers only have a limited supply. It's why we put Michter's 10 Year on our list of overpriced bourbons you should leave on the shelves. Collectors tend to go crazy with resale prices for this bottle, with market value often reaching triple the price. Meanwhile, Knob Creek 12 and other expressions from the brand are among the best bourbons available at Costco.

With those prices in mind, Blatner suggests you first try the Knob Creek bourbon neat, not on the rocks. Allow the whiskey to sit in the glass for a few minutes to help open up the aromas. Blatner says, "At 100 proof, a few drops of water can also help bring out some of its sweeter notes." Knob Creek is also one of the best bourbons to use in an old-fashioned, for anyone who wants a more robust, full-bodied cocktail. It's not the best choice for shots, though — as Blatner says, "It's a bourbon worth taking your time with."

While Knob Creek 12 isn't an exact substitute for Michter's, it delivers many of the pleasures bourbon drinkers look for in an older whiskey: complexity, oaky depth, and a long finish. It's rare to possess all of those features for under $100 a bottle. If you're looking for an everyday sipper with a big personality, that kind of combination may be worth more than the thrill of hunting for a prestigious, hard-to-find bottle.