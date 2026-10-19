Crafter Turns A Cheap Potato Masher Into Beautiful Countertop Decor Using Spray Paint And Ribbon
Though a potato masher may have become a tool relegated to the back corners of a kitchen drawer, the device can find new life with a charming DIY project. One crafter shared an approach on TikTok in which the culinary gadget is transformed into festive decor with only a few basic supplies. With spray paint and ribbon, the utilitarian object becomes a decorative piece that can contribute to a great tablescape. The idea can be a fun activity for those who enjoy repurposing everyday items, and since mashers are inexpensive and easy to find, the low-risk project can be completed regardless of skill level and without threatening a budget.
By inverting the masher so that it stands on its base, a candle can be placed onto the masher, and the handle of the tool can be painted and decorated with various objects. In addition to spray-painting the handle, crafters can glue leaves and berries, gemstones, ribbon, or twine to the surface to add a touch of colorful whimsy and complement an elegant table setting. If you're looking to warm up a kitchen counter or add ambiance to a dinner party, this crafty potato masher centerpiece can be the surprising answer that doubles as a conversation starter.
A decorative use for potato mashers
Spray paint is one way to approach the task, though some may prefer to embrace a more rustic look with a worn, sanded wooden handle before adding embellishments. Facebook users are calling the idea "so very cute," and some resourceful crafters have set out to sell their creations for $10. DIY approaches can be modified depending on seasonal themes and party colors. Because the project is flexible, it can be made to match fall harvest tables, winter holiday spreads, and happy hour wine tastings. If you don't have a masher at home, they are easy to find at dollar stores and thrift shops.
To change the look without repainting, swap out the ribbon or tie dried herbs to the handle for a quick refresh. A set of two or three decorated mashers in varying heights can also add interest when grouped in a corner or spaced out along the middle of a table. You can also use battery-operated LED candles if you can't find a candle that fits into the base or want to avoid potential fire hazards at the dinner table. A potato masher might be the last object you'd think of when setting up a seasonal display, but when home decor is this thrifty, you may be less tempted to shell out cash for holiday finds while wandering through Aldi's aisle of shame.
@deewilliamson70
Sometimes the most unexpected items make the prettiest decor! 🤎 This rustic candle holder started as a Dollar Tree potato masher, and with a little paint, texture, ribbon, and a battery-operated tea light, it became a cozy farmhouse decoration. Almost everything I used came from Dollar Tree, making this an inexpensive DIY that's perfect for farmhouse, primitive, and rustic decorating. Would you decorate with this in your home? 🕯️ ❤️ Follow for more budget-friendly farmhouse DIYs and creative thrift-inspired projects! #FarmhouseDIY #RusticDecor #PrimitiveDecor #FarmhouseStyle #DIYHomeDecor