Crafter Turns A Cheap Potato Masher Into Beautiful Countertop Decor Using Spray Paint And Ribbon

Though a potato masher may have become a tool relegated to the back corners of a kitchen drawer, the device can find new life with a charming DIY project. One crafter shared an approach on TikTok in which the culinary gadget is transformed into festive decor with only a few basic supplies. With spray paint and ribbon, the utilitarian object becomes a decorative piece that can contribute to a great tablescape. The idea can be a fun activity for those who enjoy repurposing everyday items, and since mashers are inexpensive and easy to find, the low-risk project can be completed regardless of skill level and without threatening a budget.

By inverting the masher so that it stands on its base, a candle can be placed onto the masher, and the handle of the tool can be painted and decorated with various objects. In addition to spray-painting the handle, crafters can glue leaves and berries, gemstones, ribbon, or twine to the surface to add a touch of colorful whimsy and complement an elegant table setting. If you're looking to warm up a kitchen counter or add ambiance to a dinner party, this crafty potato masher centerpiece can be the surprising answer that doubles as a conversation starter.