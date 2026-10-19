What It Means When Whirlpool Refrigerators Say 'Cooling Off'
For those with Whirlpool refrigerators, a lit-up display reading "cooling off" is a common enough head-scratcher. It means that the cooling system is not running, by why? A fridge has one job — to cool. The cooling off mode is often turned on purposefully, as it prevents the fridge from actually chilling the unit, but leaves the internal lights and some other displays on. This is useful for letting fridges warm up for cleaning. It can also be used for displaying machines on showroom floors, so customers can imagine the unit in its full glory without running the compressor. Some Whirlpool models and manuals may refer to this as "demo" or "showroom mode." In some cases, "cooling off" can be triggered as a safety mechanism after a power outage or surge, and needs to be disabled before normal functioning resumes.
If you've got a new refrigerator that's displaying the "cooling off" message, this could be because it was a display unit. If it randomly turns on one day, there may have been a disruption or surge to your fridge's power supply. Otherwise, it's not unheard-of to accidentally push a few buttons and turn a setting on without realizing it; it happens to the best of us. The good news is that cooling mode is just a setting, and can be turned off, and Whirlpool's advice is to remember this before reaching for the tool box or you could risk your warranty.
Easy to turn on, easy to turn off
The procedure differs between models, but a common method for turning the cooling back on is by pressing the "Lock" and "Measured Fill" buttons simultaneously on the display and holding for three seconds. Some fridges even display a numerical countdown, so you know it's working.
Other fridges, including some 2025 side-by-side models require you to hold the "Fast Freeze" and "Fast Cool" buttons for three seconds. The best way to avoid wasting time or accidentally initiating your fridge's self-destruct mode (that's a joke), is to carefully consult the manual for your model. Some models have QR codes labeled inside that lead to a digital guide or manual, otherwise you can find the model number on a label and look it up on the Whirlpool support website. If you bought your fridge at a Whirlpool close out, it could be an older model, so looking up the specific model number for maintenance is wise. When in doubt get in contact with Whirlpool or book an official service.
Once the cooling off message goes away, remember to give your fridge a few hours to get down to temperature. Cooling system failure is one of the most common complaints customers have about Whirlpool fridges, but checking for the cooling off message is the first troubleshooting step that can save you time. Whirlpool refrigerators should last between 10 and 20 years if properly taken care of, so bear that in mind when diagnosing a warm fridge.