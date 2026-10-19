What It Means When Whirlpool Refrigerators Say 'Cooling Off'

For those with Whirlpool refrigerators, a lit-up display reading "cooling off" is a common enough head-scratcher. It means that the cooling system is not running, by why? A fridge has one job — to cool. The cooling off mode is often turned on purposefully, as it prevents the fridge from actually chilling the unit, but leaves the internal lights and some other displays on. This is useful for letting fridges warm up for cleaning. It can also be used for displaying machines on showroom floors, so customers can imagine the unit in its full glory without running the compressor. Some Whirlpool models and manuals may refer to this as "demo" or "showroom mode." In some cases, "cooling off" can be triggered as a safety mechanism after a power outage or surge, and needs to be disabled before normal functioning resumes.

If you've got a new refrigerator that's displaying the "cooling off" message, this could be because it was a display unit. If it randomly turns on one day, there may have been a disruption or surge to your fridge's power supply. Otherwise, it's not unheard-of to accidentally push a few buttons and turn a setting on without realizing it; it happens to the best of us. The good news is that cooling mode is just a setting, and can be turned off, and Whirlpool's advice is to remember this before reaching for the tool box or you could risk your warranty.