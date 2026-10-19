Not Tillamook Or Baskin-Robbins: This Is The Best Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Brand In The Freezer Aisle
For vanilla ice cream devotees looking for a bit more variety, chocolate chip is the way to go. However, among the many options, neither Tillamook nor Baskin-Robbins took the top spot in Tasting Table's rankings of store-bought chocolate chip ice cream brands. With luxurious ingredients and a memorable moniker, Vanilla Chocolate Chip from Häagen-Dazs was actually selected as the best.
Per Tasting Table's taste-tester, Häagen-Dazs was the top pick for a few reasons. For starters, it's one of the best ice cream brands made with real milk and cream. Further, the significant presence of rich vanilla flavor in the ice cream base was effectively accented with chocolate chips of an ideal size, shape, and presence in the overall ice cream.
Vanilla Chocolate Chip ice cream seems a natural progression from the three Häagen-Dazs flavors that have been around since day one: Vanilla, Chocolate, and Coffee. This is a beloved brand in the eyes of ice cream fans, many of whom tout the chocolate chip flavor as the best too.
Fan favor for Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Chocolate Chip ice cream
Those with a sweet tooth seem to enjoy this Häagen-Dazs ice cream for its taste and quality ingredients. A Redditor called it "delicious" and "very good," claiming it was "a favorite along [with] Vanilla Bean." Another fan replied, complimenting the "adequately sized chocolate chunks." Among more enthusiastic comments, a Reddit commenter said, "Those are the kind of chocolate chips or flecks that I love!"
Some astute observers have called out a discrepancy between the type of chocolate used in different Häagen-Dazs flavors. A Reddit user shared, "[Häagen-Dazs] has two grades of chocolate chips. The flavors with just the word chip in the flavor like mint chip aren't actual chocolate, they can't be legally classified as such which is why they use 'chocolatey' in the description ... The flavors with 'chocolate chip' in the name like chocolate chocolate chip are real chocolate."
Depending on your taste preferences and love of chocolate, this is something you'll want to keep in mind when exploring other "chip" flavors from Häagen-Dazs. Still, this particular variety was picked as the (ice) cream of the crop, and it's easy to see why. Reviews on the Kroger product page praised this flavor as "the best!" Some also pointed out that the difficulty in finding this Häagen-Dazs ice cream motivates them to stock up on their favorite when they can find it.