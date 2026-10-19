Not Tillamook Or Baskin-Robbins: This Is The Best Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Brand In The Freezer Aisle

For vanilla ice cream devotees looking for a bit more variety, chocolate chip is the way to go. However, among the many options, neither Tillamook nor Baskin-Robbins took the top spot in Tasting Table's rankings of store-bought chocolate chip ice cream brands. With luxurious ingredients and a memorable moniker, Vanilla Chocolate Chip from Häagen-Dazs was actually selected as the best.

Per Tasting Table's taste-tester, Häagen-Dazs was the top pick for a few reasons. For starters, it's one of the best ice cream brands made with real milk and cream. Further, the significant presence of rich vanilla flavor in the ice cream base was effectively accented with chocolate chips of an ideal size, shape, and presence in the overall ice cream.

Vanilla Chocolate Chip ice cream seems a natural progression from the three Häagen-Dazs flavors that have been around since day one: Vanilla, Chocolate, and Coffee. This is a beloved brand in the eyes of ice cream fans, many of whom tout the chocolate chip flavor as the best too.