One Of The Best Fast Food Cheeseburgers Of 2026 Is Loaded With West Coast-Style Toppings
As we enter the last few months of the year, it's worth reflecting on those new arrivals from the major restaurant franchises. It's natural to wonder which of them will stick around, which will return in time, and which will join the ranks of those fast food menu items we may never get back. In our opinion, one of the best chain cheeseburgers of 2026 came loaded with West Coast-style toppings, and we're already hungry for its encore — the Shake Shack West Coast Burger.
In our recent run-down of the 12 hands-down best fast food cheeseburgers we've eaten this year, the West Coast Burger made the list, and for good reason. Introduced this summer for a limited time as part of Shake Shack's West Coast menu, the West Coast Burger was intended to pay tribute to the classic American roadside burger. With that in mind, it was garnished appropriately. It comprised of a freshly made, quarter-pound, 100% Angus beef patty, and came loaded with American cheese, caramelized onions, honey mustard pickles, and secret sauce. In our opinion, the combination of the signature sauce, tangy pickles, and the sweet-yet-savory onions delivered a unique flavor profile that left us thoroughly impressed.
Sadly, the chain's West Coast menu came to an end all too quickly, taking the West Coast Burger with it. This pained the fans that it had rapidly accrued during the few short months that it was available, who were left to reminisce about the burger until — fingers crossed — it comes back.
Fans want the West Coast Burger back - 'Is there a petition I can sign?'
The degree to which the West Coast Burger's devotees were stricken by its discontinuation was evident on social media. Writing on the r/shakeshack subreddit, one thread began with a poster expressing their dismay over its withdrawal. The Redditor wrote, "As a West Coaster now living on the East Coast, I was very sad to see that the West Coast Burger is no longer available. It was objectively delicious ... Why would they do this? Is it coming back? Is there a petition I can sign?" One respondent advised that if you knew how to work the Shake Shake menu expertly enough, it might be possible to order a similar burger, with the only missing element being the honey mustard pickles. "It's not the exact same but probably worth a shot," the Redditor offered.
We understand fans' pain. Our own Tasting Table critic was left California dreamin' by the Shake Shack West Coast menu, and when sampling the West Coast Burger, recognized that the distinctive pickles were a key element. The sauce also had a boldly unfamiliar profile, which as our correspondent observed: "It wasn't something I was used to, but I liked this new flavor challenge." The caramelized onions, meanwhile, brought together the disparate tastes and elements of the burger into a cohensive, pleasing whole.
As of late September, Shake Shack has rotated to its Black Truffle menu, the star of which is an enticing black truffle sauce, featuring truffle oil sourced from Umbria, Italy. Despite how luxurious this sounds, we suspect some Shake Shack fans will continue longing for the West Coast Burger and the return of summer.