One Of The Best Fast Food Cheeseburgers Of 2026 Is Loaded With West Coast-Style Toppings

As we enter the last few months of the year, it's worth reflecting on those new arrivals from the major restaurant franchises. It's natural to wonder which of them will stick around, which will return in time, and which will join the ranks of those fast food menu items we may never get back. In our opinion, one of the best chain cheeseburgers of 2026 came loaded with West Coast-style toppings, and we're already hungry for its encore — the Shake Shack West Coast Burger.

In our recent run-down of the 12 hands-down best fast food cheeseburgers we've eaten this year, the West Coast Burger made the list, and for good reason. Introduced this summer for a limited time as part of Shake Shack's West Coast menu, the West Coast Burger was intended to pay tribute to the classic American roadside burger. With that in mind, it was garnished appropriately. It comprised of a freshly made, quarter-pound, 100% Angus beef patty, and came loaded with American cheese, caramelized onions, honey mustard pickles, and secret sauce. In our opinion, the combination of the signature sauce, tangy pickles, and the sweet-yet-savory onions delivered a unique flavor profile that left us thoroughly impressed.

Sadly, the chain's West Coast menu came to an end all too quickly, taking the West Coast Burger with it. This pained the fans that it had rapidly accrued during the few short months that it was available, who were left to reminisce about the burger until — fingers crossed — it comes back.