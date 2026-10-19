The Most Recommended Casual Chain In 2026 Beat Culver's And Dave's Hot Chicken

If you're feeling hungry and you aren't sure where to eat, you might just ask a friend for a recommendation. According to YouGov, a market research and analytics company, there's a pretty high chance that your friend will tell you to go to In-N-Out Burger. From July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, In-N-Out maintained a positive recommendation score of over 87% — higher than other popular casual chains like Culver's and Dave's Hot Chicken.

What's especially surprising about In-N-Out's performance is how concentrated the locations are. In-N-Out boasts just over 440 locations across only 10 states. By contrast, Culver's, which received an 85% recommendation score, has over 1,100 restaurants across 26 states, and Dave's Hot Chicken just opened its 500th location across over 40 different states, having earned an 83% recommendation score of its own. Despite In-N-Out's smaller geographic presence, fans are particularly enthusiastic and make sure their voices are heard.

One thing that sets In-N-Out apart from other burger chains and helps customers feel like they're part of an exclusive club is the secret menu. There's a not-so-secret menu that's advertised on the In-N-Out website — this is where you find Animal Style burgers and grilled cheese — but there are also deep-cut items you may never have heard of. These include the Flying Dutchman (two burger patties and cheese with nothing else) and Roadkill Fries (Animal Style fries topped with a Flying Dutchman). Add all the other options, from mustard-fried patties and extra-toasted buns to grilled onions and chopped chilies, and it's hard to imagine not finding something you love.