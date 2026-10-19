The Most Recommended Casual Chain In 2026 Beat Culver's And Dave's Hot Chicken
If you're feeling hungry and you aren't sure where to eat, you might just ask a friend for a recommendation. According to YouGov, a market research and analytics company, there's a pretty high chance that your friend will tell you to go to In-N-Out Burger. From July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, In-N-Out maintained a positive recommendation score of over 87% — higher than other popular casual chains like Culver's and Dave's Hot Chicken.
What's especially surprising about In-N-Out's performance is how concentrated the locations are. In-N-Out boasts just over 440 locations across only 10 states. By contrast, Culver's, which received an 85% recommendation score, has over 1,100 restaurants across 26 states, and Dave's Hot Chicken just opened its 500th location across over 40 different states, having earned an 83% recommendation score of its own. Despite In-N-Out's smaller geographic presence, fans are particularly enthusiastic and make sure their voices are heard.
One thing that sets In-N-Out apart from other burger chains and helps customers feel like they're part of an exclusive club is the secret menu. There's a not-so-secret menu that's advertised on the In-N-Out website — this is where you find Animal Style burgers and grilled cheese — but there are also deep-cut items you may never have heard of. These include the Flying Dutchman (two burger patties and cheese with nothing else) and Roadkill Fries (Animal Style fries topped with a Flying Dutchman). Add all the other options, from mustard-fried patties and extra-toasted buns to grilled onions and chopped chilies, and it's hard to imagine not finding something you love.
Why do people love In-N-Out so much?
In-N-Out fans are clearly vocal about their love for the burger chain, and they've got plenty of reasons to be so passionately loyal. "Everything is made fresh. Quality standards are through the roof," says one fan on Reddit, who notes that other restaurants "never hit as good as In-N-Out." From affordable prices to high-quality ingredients, it's easy to see why so many are won over.
In fact, that quality is part of why In-N-Out hasn't expanded as far or as fast as other chains. In-N-Out gets its beef from one of three processing facilities, and all restaurant locations must be within a day's drive. The simplicity of the menu brings customers back. "There's nothing you don't want on the menu. Burgers and fries. That's it," explains another Redditor. "No fluff, no apps, no finagling discounts. Just tasty, predictable products that taste like real food."
Naturally, the menu has barely changed since the Double-Double was added to signage in 1963. "It's cheap, fresh, reliable, with good service and a bit of supply and demand propping it up," continues one more Reddit fan. There's the mystique of a restaurant that's hard to find, which turns it into a culinary pilgrimage. Culver's and Dave's Hot Chicken are great, but fans seem to agree that In-N-Out Burger lives up to all the hype.