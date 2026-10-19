The Pillsbury Doughboy Had A Whole Family, And Their '70s Figures Are Worth Thrifting

The Pillsbury Doughboy has been giggling his way through American kitchens since 1965 when the the Leo Burnett advertising agency introduced him as "Poppin' Fresh," the cheerful, anthropomorphized embodiment of refrigerated dough. In the following years, he rose to prominence as one of the nation's most recognizable food mascots. By the 1970s, Pillsbury was throwing ideas at the wall to see what stuck, furnishing the spokesman with an entire household of dough-based relatives — all of whom were immortalized as vinyl dolls. Today, these adorable little artifacts of American marketing history are worth looking out for at secondhand markets.

The first seven-inch Poppin' Fresh doll emerged in 1972, followed by his lady counterpart, Poppie Fresh, in 1973, adorned in a demure bonnet and apron dress. As is only natural, the family expanded in 1974, with two children, Popper and Bun-Bun, along with Granmommer, Granpopper, and Uncle Rollie. Pillsbury was evidently determined to give its mascot the full domestic experience, and a pair of pets — Flapjack the "dog" and Biscuit the "cat" — completed the happy family.

The dolls came in varying sizes, and the company also offered finger puppets in a vinyl playhouse-carrying case, allowing fans to stage their own dough-family adventures. Poppie Fresh was developed by advertising executive Carol H. Williams, who objected to the idea of a giant male hand poking her stomach, as it routinely did to her male counterpart. Pillsbury agreed, and Poppie was spared the indignity. Even in a 1970s family made of dough, there are boundaries.