The Pillsbury Doughboy Had A Whole Family, And Their '70s Figures Are Worth Thrifting
The Pillsbury Doughboy has been giggling his way through American kitchens since 1965 when the the Leo Burnett advertising agency introduced him as "Poppin' Fresh," the cheerful, anthropomorphized embodiment of refrigerated dough. In the following years, he rose to prominence as one of the nation's most recognizable food mascots. By the 1970s, Pillsbury was throwing ideas at the wall to see what stuck, furnishing the spokesman with an entire household of dough-based relatives — all of whom were immortalized as vinyl dolls. Today, these adorable little artifacts of American marketing history are worth looking out for at secondhand markets.
The first seven-inch Poppin' Fresh doll emerged in 1972, followed by his lady counterpart, Poppie Fresh, in 1973, adorned in a demure bonnet and apron dress. As is only natural, the family expanded in 1974, with two children, Popper and Bun-Bun, along with Granmommer, Granpopper, and Uncle Rollie. Pillsbury was evidently determined to give its mascot the full domestic experience, and a pair of pets — Flapjack the "dog" and Biscuit the "cat" — completed the happy family.
The dolls came in varying sizes, and the company also offered finger puppets in a vinyl playhouse-carrying case, allowing fans to stage their own dough-family adventures. Poppie Fresh was developed by advertising executive Carol H. Williams, who objected to the idea of a giant male hand poking her stomach, as it routinely did to her male counterpart. Pillsbury agreed, and Poppie was spared the indignity. Even in a 1970s family made of dough, there are boundaries.
The rise of the Doughboy dynasty
The official Pillsbury website claims that, after the introduction of the Poppin' Fresh figurine, the beloved food mascot "quickly became one of the fastest selling toys in the U.S." Nowadays, the figures have become collectibles among vintage advertising memorabilia enthusiasts. Since the family included several characters beyond the patriarch, uncovering a less familiar figure can be part of the appeal. Pillsbury does occasionally re-release oldies from the archives, like the classic '80s Pillsbury cookie jar, and the Doughboy himself is a fairly common sight in vintage toy collections.
That said, take a pause if you pass a thrift-store tchotchke shelf with a small vinyl grandmother — the tertiary family members appear to be slightly more obscure, and some collectors may be willing to pay a bit more to reunite the family. A thrift-store shelf containing a small white vinyl Granmommer may be considerably more interesting than it first appears, though prices on the dough-person resale market depend on exactly what (or who) you've found.
A pair of vintage Poppin' Fresh and Poppie Fresh dolls sold on eBay in March 2026 for $25.99, while an original-box Poppie sold for $22 back in July. An auction lot containing most of the vintage family members was listed at $30 in January 2025. Individual sellers sometimes ask for larger chunks of change, approaching $100 for Granmommer and Granpopper. But asking prices aren't a reliable measure of what buyers will actually pay, as we know from the misshapen Doritos showing up on eBay, listed for thousands of dollars. Rarity and nostalgia have their own economic value, and some are still happy to make room in their kitchens for the small, smiling Pillsbury representatives.