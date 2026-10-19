These 3 Vanilla Ice Creams With Higher-Quality Ingredients Than Häagen-Dazs

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Vanilla ice cream is simple. While having a hundred different wild flavors all laid out in front of you might be a dream for some, people who love vanilla know that getting it done right is hard because vanilla's simplicity is also its trap. Without brownie chunks, swirls of fruit, gummy bears, cookie dough, caramel, or Flamin' Hot Cheetos to distract the palate, it leaves nothing to hide behind. You can taste every single thing that goes into it, meaning that the quality of those few, essential ingredients becomes all that matters.

Since the 1960s, Häagen-Dazs has been a solid favorite among those who appreciate vanilla's charms. Founded in the Bronx by two Polish immigrants, this premium ice cream company started with just 3 flavors (vanilla was one of them), and a dedication to using only the best ingredients. And to this day, the list of what goes into their classic Vanilla Bean ice cream is short and sweet: cream, milk, eggs, cane sugar, vanilla, and nothing more. Häagen-Dazs commands the freezer aisle at your local grocery store, and is consistently one of the top-selling brands in the entire country. And yet, if you're willing to shop around (and maybe spend a little bit more), there are actually a couple other brands out there — Van Leeuwen, Jeni's, and Straus Organic — with vanilla ice creams that have even better ingredients.