Walmart's Best-Selling Pillsbury Item Isn't Cinnamon Rolls Or A Cake Mix

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The Pillsbury brand and its giggling doughboy mascot typically conjure up images of sweet breakfast treats like cinnamon rolls or its myriad of cake, cupcake, and brownie mixes — not to mention the various types of cookie dough. But for Walmart customers, their go-to Pillsbury purchase doesn't fall under any of those categories. Rather, the company's canned biscuits take center stage, specifically the 8-count canned Pillsbury Grands! Flaky Layers Butter Tastin' Biscuits.

Given that Walmart's own Great Value biscuits finished dead last in our ranking of canned biscuit brands while Pillsbury came in second behind Annie's, it's not hard to see why Walmart shoppers would turn to this particular offering. On the Walmart website, the Pillsbury Grands! Butter Tastin' Flaky Layers biscuits have over 11,000 5-star ratings. "If you like buttery biscuits, these biscuits are for you," noted one enthusiastic customer. "I love them!"

On another Walmart review, another customer writes: "Me and my family love these biscuits! We don't just eat them for breakfast. We eat them all the time." Speaking to all the ways these Pillsbury biscuits can be used, yet another reviewer explained, "These are so versatile. They are much more than a biscuit. I use them in a variety of dishes." That last point might get at the heart of why the Flaky Layers Butter Tastin' Biscuits are Pillsbury's most popular Walmart product, even over items that have a narrower focus and less ways to use them.