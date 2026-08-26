Transform Pillsbury Canned Biscuits Into An Easy Italian Sub-Style Casserole With A Few More Ingredients

There are a wealth of creative uses for a can of store-bought biscuits. And Pillsbury canned biscuits are arguably the best brand for the task, with easily malleable dough that you can manipulate into everything from pie crusts to empanada shells. Canned biscuits would also be a buttery upgrade for an Italian-sub bread swap. Instead of making Italian biscuit sandwiches, the biscuits and traditional Italian sandwich fillings can become part of a dump-it casserole recipe.

An Italian sub-style casserole is especially easy to make because the ingredients are pre-made meats and cheeses united by a cup of store-bought marinara sauce. A YouTube video by Julia Pacheco shows how to make it. Start by preheating the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit while you dice your biscuit dough into bite-sized chunks. Slice provolone, salami, ham, and pepperoni quarters, then cube your mozzarella. Add it all to a bowl with a cup of marinara, mixing to combine and ensuring that all ingredients are evenly dispersed before adding it to a baking dish. Top the casserole with Italian seasoning and some shredded mozzarella cheese then bake it covered with tin foil for 25 minutes, followed by an additional 25 minutes uncovered to get the cheese bubbly and crispy on top and to evaporate any watery residue from the pasta sauce. The result will be a savory, gooey, saucy casserole with a meaty chew studded with fluffy bites of buttery biscuits.