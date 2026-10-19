For Chili With Full-Blown Smoky Flavor, Make It This Way (No Added Ingredients)

Chili powder, cumin, garlic, onion, paprika, black pepper ... does a pot of chili really need any more ingredients? Maybe not, but with a fun and simple technique, smoked "over the top" chili can enrich the dish with deep, smoky flavor without calling for more spices out of the pantry.

Start with your favorite chili recipe or take some inspiration from these four best chili recipes you'll ever try. Combine everything but the meat into a Dutch oven, and light up the grill. Nestle the pot among the charcoal, being careful to arrange the coals so the pot doesn't get too hot and burn the ingredients.

After that, it's time to take it over the top — literally — by placing a ball of ground beef directly over the top of the open Dutch oven. It can go right on a wire rack set onto the pot, or an upper rack if the grill has one. As the fragrant smoke wafts off the charcoal, it sticks to the tacky surface of the ground beef and dissolves the flavor compounds in its fat. As that fat renders and drips into the simmering chili, all those aroma compounds go right in with it. Crumble the cooked beef into the chili to finish.