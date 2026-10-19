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The classic tomato sandwich is one of those recipes that is almost too simple to put down in writing, but is nevertheless a near perfect food. A celebration of one of the very finest pieces of produce that you can find — a perfectly ripe, garden-fresh tomato — there is an art to making the perfect tomato sandwich. Bread, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper are generally all that you'll see to dress those deep red slices of summer, but according to some across the internet, there is a better way: swapping the salt and pepper for a dash of Cavender's All-Purpose Greek Seasoning.

This seasoning blend hails from the hills of Arkansas, a secret recipe supposedly passed from a Greek chef in the Ozarks to the Cavender family. The mixture contains a total of 13 spices, five of which are kept a mystery in the ingredient list. However, the label does list salt, pepper, garlic powder, MSG, oregano, parsley, and a "flavor base" made with hydrolyzed soy and corn protein, sugar, onion powder, and spice extracts. It's a solid all-purpose mixture — good enough to make the list of the best seasonings you can buy at Walmart — and may just be a perfect way to add a little extra oomph to a tomato sandwich without overdoing it.

That is the real trick with making tomato sandwiches. No matter what you do, the tomato needs to remain the star of the show. Some will say that a classic Southern tomato sandwich needs no upgrades, but those folks have probably never tried Cavender's. The salt and MSG enhance the tomato's natural umami and the flavor as a whole, while the rest of the herbs and spices add depth without distracting from that most important ingredient.