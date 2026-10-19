Tomato Sandwiches Are Twice As Good When You Add A Shake Of This Greek Seasoning
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The classic tomato sandwich is one of those recipes that is almost too simple to put down in writing, but is nevertheless a near perfect food. A celebration of one of the very finest pieces of produce that you can find — a perfectly ripe, garden-fresh tomato — there is an art to making the perfect tomato sandwich. Bread, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper are generally all that you'll see to dress those deep red slices of summer, but according to some across the internet, there is a better way: swapping the salt and pepper for a dash of Cavender's All-Purpose Greek Seasoning.
This seasoning blend hails from the hills of Arkansas, a secret recipe supposedly passed from a Greek chef in the Ozarks to the Cavender family. The mixture contains a total of 13 spices, five of which are kept a mystery in the ingredient list. However, the label does list salt, pepper, garlic powder, MSG, oregano, parsley, and a "flavor base" made with hydrolyzed soy and corn protein, sugar, onion powder, and spice extracts. It's a solid all-purpose mixture — good enough to make the list of the best seasonings you can buy at Walmart — and may just be a perfect way to add a little extra oomph to a tomato sandwich without overdoing it.
That is the real trick with making tomato sandwiches. No matter what you do, the tomato needs to remain the star of the show. Some will say that a classic Southern tomato sandwich needs no upgrades, but those folks have probably never tried Cavender's. The salt and MSG enhance the tomato's natural umami and the flavor as a whole, while the rest of the herbs and spices add depth without distracting from that most important ingredient.
Other simple tricks for the best tomato sandwiches
Despite the simplicity of the dish, there are a few other ways in which some folks like to modify their tomato sandwiches. Another simple technique to boost the flavor of tomato sandwiches, for example, is to grill the fruit before slapping it onto the bread. Similar to the choice of a good seasoning blend, a quick trip to a hot grill enhances the star ingredient without altering or overshadowing it. Drizzled with oil and sprinkled with salt, the grilled tomatoes take on a deeper flavor and a nice, light char for added contrast of flavor and texture. And, of course, there's no reason that these grilled slices can't also get a hefty sprinkle of Cavender's to round the whole thing out.
Despite the Greek-style seasoning being an undoubtedly excellent choice for this favorite summertime fare as, there's more than one way to upgrade the flavor of a tomato sandwich. Another popular choice for this task is tangy ranch seasoning. There is significant crossover on the ingredient lists of these products, with things like garlic powder, onion, powder, and parsley appearing in both, but the creamy, tangy buttermilk in the ranch seasoning gives it a unique savor that some tomato sandwich aficionados swear by.
There are plenty of ingredient additions for tomato sandwiches like these that can really change how the dish performs on the plate. Something basic, like slices of avocado, can add to the sandwich without distracting. Miso mayo is another tomato sandwich upgrade that subtly elevates the dish without overdoing it. The tomato sandwich is an inherently simple construction, and it doesn't need much to shine. A little mayo and a simple sprinkle of something like Cavender's All-Purpose Greek Seasoning is really all it takes.