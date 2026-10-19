If You Have Ground Pork, Instant Ramen, And Frozen Veggies, You Have A Hearty 20-Minute Meal

Typically cheaper than ground beef, ground pork is a versatile ingredient for many hearty dishes. Pairing it with instant ramen and frozen veggies will take the guesswork out of mealtime while keeping your food filling and fulfilling. Make a 20-minute meal out of this trio by transforming them into a mouthwatering stir-fry.

You'll need about a pound of ground pork, a few packets of your favorite pork-flavored brand of instant ramen, and a bag of frozen veggies to prepare this recipe. This meal can come together using one pot for added convenience. Start by fully cooking your ground pork, which should take around 10 minutes or less. Use the provided pork-flavored packet from your instant ramen to season the meat.

Set this aside, fill a pot with water, and start by boiling your frozen vegetables, adding your dry ramen noodles to cook alongside the veggies. This should take less than 10 minutes for both the frozen veggies and instant ramen noodles, totalling to a 20-minute meal. Return the cooked pork to the pot and stir in your favorite store-bought stir-fry sauce to finish off the dish before serving.

From there, add a sprinkle of chopped fresh green onions or toasted sesame seeds for an eye-catching garnish. The savory pork, bite of the cooked frozen veggies, and tenderness of the instant ramen noodles, all combined with the sauces and seasonings of your choosing, amount to one delicious dish, offering you plenty of options to customize it even further.