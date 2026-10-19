If You Have Ground Pork, Instant Ramen, And Frozen Veggies, You Have A Hearty 20-Minute Meal
Typically cheaper than ground beef, ground pork is a versatile ingredient for many hearty dishes. Pairing it with instant ramen and frozen veggies will take the guesswork out of mealtime while keeping your food filling and fulfilling. Make a 20-minute meal out of this trio by transforming them into a mouthwatering stir-fry.
You'll need about a pound of ground pork, a few packets of your favorite pork-flavored brand of instant ramen, and a bag of frozen veggies to prepare this recipe. This meal can come together using one pot for added convenience. Start by fully cooking your ground pork, which should take around 10 minutes or less. Use the provided pork-flavored packet from your instant ramen to season the meat.
Set this aside, fill a pot with water, and start by boiling your frozen vegetables, adding your dry ramen noodles to cook alongside the veggies. This should take less than 10 minutes for both the frozen veggies and instant ramen noodles, totalling to a 20-minute meal. Return the cooked pork to the pot and stir in your favorite store-bought stir-fry sauce to finish off the dish before serving.
From there, add a sprinkle of chopped fresh green onions or toasted sesame seeds for an eye-catching garnish. The savory pork, bite of the cooked frozen veggies, and tenderness of the instant ramen noodles, all combined with the sauces and seasonings of your choosing, amount to one delicious dish, offering you plenty of options to customize it even further.
Elevating your ground pork ramen stir-fry
This three-ingredient, 20-minute meal is simple while leaving room for homemade touches. For example, to reduce the amount of sodium in your dish, skip the provided pork seasoning packet and create your own blend of seasonings for the easiest ground meat flavor upgrades.Similarly, instead of plain water, try boiling your vegetables in scratch-made or store-bought broth to infuse extra flavor. You can also make your own stir-fry sauce recipe for a more customized stir-fry.
Considering the many different types of instant ramen available, you don't have to limit this 20-minute meal to a solely pork-based variety. Try this process using ground chicken and chicken-flavored ramen or ground beef and its beef-flavored instant ramen counterpart. Make this dish more accessible with plant-based crumbles and vegetarian or vegan instant ramen. You can also bulk up the protein by adding a swirl of blended silken tofu or chunks of firm tofu.
Frozen shelled edamame would also make an excellent complement to the rest of your frozen veggies. Try serving these noodles with a fried egg on top for an even heartier offering. With simple ingredients and a little culinary creativity, your food can be even more delicious and nutritious.