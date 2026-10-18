Skip The Italian Seasonings And Make Meatloaf Hawaiian-Style With One Canned Addition
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Meatloaf is one comfort food that lends itself to countless customizations. Between base ingredients, seasonings, mix-ins, glaze, and accompanying side dishes, the options are nearly endless. While a typical version of the recipe calls for savory Italian seasoning, you can skip this and swap in canned pineapple for a Hawaiian-style meatloaf that will have you saying, "ono."
This switch provides a sweeter take on traditional meatloaf. The brightly acidic notes of the canned pineapple will ensure a tender and delicious dish. The pineapple can be included in either your meat mixture, the glaze, or both for maximum tropical flavor. One clever way to incorporate canned pineapple is to start with canned crushed pineapple that you've drained of its juice and set aside. Combine the fruit with the ground beef, breadcrumbs, your choice of binder, and complementary seasonings before shaping it into a loaf. Use the reserved pineapple juice alongside ketchup and brown sugar or a sweet chili sauce like Mae Ploy to create a succulent glaze to brush on top.
This Hawaiian-style take on meatloaf lends itself to other upgrades to infuse it with more delightful island flavors. Add canned pineapple into the mix of our classic meatloaf recipe or feel free to get creative with your own combinations. Use different ground meats and prepare Hawaiian-inspired side dishes like a spicy pineapple salsa, for a comfort food worthy of sharing with your entire 'ohana.
Making a Hawaiian-style meatloaf that's fit for a luau
Though ground beef is a usual choice as the meat for your meatloaf, making this recipe Hawaiian-style opens up the possibilities for change. Consider swapping in ground pork as your meatloaf base or even a mix of ground beef and ground pork. For a diminutive take on basic meatloaf that pays homage to Hawaiian cuisine, try preparing Spam meatloaf cupcakes baked in a muffin tin and combining canned pineapple into the mix and topping.
If you prefer using breadcrumbs as part of your binder, skip those with Italian seasoning and toast King's Hawaiian sweet rolls to use instead. You can also repurpose the rolls as buns for mouthwatering Hawaiian-style meatloaf sliders. Serve these with mashed potatoes for a classic meatloaf side dish or try a Hawaiian macaroni salad recipe to round out your meal. Even a simple scoop of rice — or garlic rice — will provide a starchy accompaniment to this hearty meatloaf.
Give your meatloaf a savory piña colada-inspired taste by including canned pineapple in a sweet and spicy coconut-glazed meatloaf recipe. Consider serving either spirited or non-alcoholic piña coladas with your meatloaf to tie all the flavors together. While Kalua pig is the staple centerpiece of a Hawaiian luau, this pineapple-infused meatloaf is certainly fit for anything from a weeknight dinner to a celebratory feast.