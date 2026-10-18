Skip The Italian Seasonings And Make Meatloaf Hawaiian-Style With One Canned Addition

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Meatloaf is one comfort food that lends itself to countless customizations. Between base ingredients, seasonings, mix-ins, glaze, and accompanying side dishes, the options are nearly endless. While a typical version of the recipe calls for savory Italian seasoning, you can skip this and swap in canned pineapple for a Hawaiian-style meatloaf that will have you saying, "ono."

This switch provides a sweeter take on traditional meatloaf. The brightly acidic notes of the canned pineapple will ensure a tender and delicious dish. The pineapple can be included in either your meat mixture, the glaze, or both for maximum tropical flavor. One clever way to incorporate canned pineapple is to start with canned crushed pineapple that you've drained of its juice and set aside. Combine the fruit with the ground beef, breadcrumbs, your choice of binder, and complementary seasonings before shaping it into a loaf. Use the reserved pineapple juice alongside ketchup and brown sugar or a sweet chili sauce like Mae Ploy to create a succulent glaze to brush on top.

This Hawaiian-style take on meatloaf lends itself to other upgrades to infuse it with more delightful island flavors. Add canned pineapple into the mix of our classic meatloaf recipe or feel free to get creative with your own combinations. Use different ground meats and prepare Hawaiian-inspired side dishes like a spicy pineapple salsa, for a comfort food worthy of sharing with your entire 'ohana.