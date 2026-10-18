These French-Style Butter Cookies Are A Grocery Store Brand, And Taste Better Than Lorna Doone And Keebler

When it comes to a good old-fashioned butter cookie, sometimes the most familiar brands don't always deliver. When Tasting Table ranked 12 store-bought butter and shortbread cookies from best to worst, Trader Joe's French Galettes Butter Cookies took third place. Beating both grocery store staples Lorna Doone and Keebler Sandies, the French import upset both longtime American favorites with its rich, buttery flavor and straightforward ingredients.

In the ranking, we found these TJ cookies noticeably more buttery than the other contenders sampled. The ingredient list is refreshingly short, and real, actual butter gives them a true richness that mass-market cookies just can't achieve. A fixation on good butter and its proper temperature when baking is one of our key tips when making high-quality shortbread. These cookies have a pleasantly glossy surface and a dense, compact crumb that never veers into cloyingly sweet. Now, there is one thing to note: Their texture is firmer and drier than some cookie fans might like. However, this density is exactly what makes them well suited to dunking in coffee, tea, or hot chocolate.

The competition does have some things going for it, too. Lorna Doone earned praise for its crisp, snappy texture and convenient individually portioned packages, but it's missing real butter. Keebler Sandies have a crumbly texture, but any hint of butter is overshadowed by the soybean and palm oils lurking within. Still, they're mainstream brands at an affordable price and are easy to find at most major retailers.