One Finger-Licking Good Frozen Appetizer Will Make Ordering Takeout A Thing Of The Past

When you're short on time to prepare a crowd-pleasing feast, turning to store-bought options will maximize your grocery budget while limiting your time and effort in the kitchen. Among the many different frozen appetizers to choose from, there are those that can practically make up an entire dinner. Foster Farms' Take Out Crispy Wings provide a taste, texture, and quality that manage to rival and even surpass many takeout varieties.

The frozen appetizer is especially convenient because the chicken wings are fully cooked and simply require being warmed up. Heating options include a convection oven, conventional oven, or an air fryer. Available flavors include Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, and Sweet Chipotle, and each package comes with a separate packet of sauce. Some suggest leaving the sauce on the side or omitting it altogether, while others recommend combining it with other condiments for a fully custom sauce.

Fan enthusiasm for the product has made it one of the frozen chicken wings shoppers swear are better than takeout. One Redditor calls the frozen appetizer, "Literally the best wings I have ever had," mentioning that they far exceed any restaurant version. Another Reddit user lauds the wings as, "Better than at least 3/4 of the local restaurants/bars" in their local area.