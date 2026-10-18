One Finger-Licking Good Frozen Appetizer Will Make Ordering Takeout A Thing Of The Past
When you're short on time to prepare a crowd-pleasing feast, turning to store-bought options will maximize your grocery budget while limiting your time and effort in the kitchen. Among the many different frozen appetizers to choose from, there are those that can practically make up an entire dinner. Foster Farms' Take Out Crispy Wings provide a taste, texture, and quality that manage to rival and even surpass many takeout varieties.
The frozen appetizer is especially convenient because the chicken wings are fully cooked and simply require being warmed up. Heating options include a convection oven, conventional oven, or an air fryer. Available flavors include Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, and Sweet Chipotle, and each package comes with a separate packet of sauce. Some suggest leaving the sauce on the side or omitting it altogether, while others recommend combining it with other condiments for a fully custom sauce.
Fan enthusiasm for the product has made it one of the frozen chicken wings shoppers swear are better than takeout. One Redditor calls the frozen appetizer, "Literally the best wings I have ever had," mentioning that they far exceed any restaurant version. Another Reddit user lauds the wings as, "Better than at least 3/4 of the local restaurants/bars" in their local area.
What fans love best about Foster Farms' Take Out Crispy Wings
Fans rave about being able to easily take these appetizers straight out of the freezer to the air fryer to warm and crisp. A Reddit user shares, "I put them in air fryer directly frozen, air fry for 375 for 12 min, flip them and then 6 min at 400. Let rest a few minutes and then toss in sauce. Absolute heaven." Others advise finishing the warmed and sauce-tossed wings under the broiler to achieve optimal texture.
Still, though most shoppers find these chicken wings agreeable, not all consider them better than takeout. One Redditor notes, "I'm done buying this brand. The last 3 bags are fatty garbage with brittle bones." Others critique the excessive sauce, mentioning, "You are paying a premium for the weight of the sauce." Of course, you can always remedy this with a simple sauce swap, leaving the provided packets out and creating your own sauce flight to complement your chicken wings.
Turn this frozen appetizer into a full meal by pairing it with a green salad, grilled vegetables, or your favorite starchy carbs. Make mashed or baked potatoes or use your air fryer again for a side of fulfilling fries. Your wing sauce can even double as dipping sauce for the fries. The next time you've got a hankering for takeout, try Foster Farms' Take Out Crispy Wings for an unbeatable appetizer that you can effortlessly transform into a delightful dinner.