A Simple Sauce Swap Will Take Frozen Wings To The Next Level
There's nothing quite like a good sale on your favorite appetizer at the store — and sometimes a package of highly-rated frozen chicken wings is just what you need for a lazy night in with a movie. But what happens if it's a flavor you don't actually like? Maybe you're craving spicy Buffalo wings or an easy sweet chili sauce, and all that's on sale is barbecue. Or worse, it's a brand with bland, lifeless sauce. Don't give up on those wings just yet. Most frozen wing brands include a separate pack of sauce you add after the wings are cooked — but there's nothing that says you have to use it.
Save the included sauce for something else and swap in your own favorite flavor to have the wings the way you really want them. Or use the included sauce as a base for something more creative. Mix in some fresh herbs, green onion, or hot sauce for an extra kick. Additions like fresh garlic, chipotle, or maple syrup can totally change a flavor profile with just a small amount, elevating your frozen wing meal from so-so to so good.
Make your wings take flight with custom sauces
Chicken offers a lot of versatility. Because it's so prevalent in every kind of cuisine, there are almost limitless ways to season and prepare it. As a canvas for flavor, it's mild enough to pair with almost anything. Smoky, sweet, spicy, fruity, creamy — it all works. That's why you shouldn't feel limited by whatever sauce the wings were packaged with.
If the wings you bought are plain, not breaded or precooked, then you have a great starter for more diverse flavor options. You could go with a dry rub, maybe something with smoked paprika, brown sugar, garlic, cayenne, salt, and pepper. You could also cook the wings with a glaze — think a homemade teriyaki sauce, or a mix of chili, honey, and lime for a quick Thai-inspired twist. Simple spices like dill, parsley, garlic, onion, and chives, along with salt and pepper, lemon juice, mayo, and sour cream or plain yogurt, can make a quick homemade ranch for dipping.
Whether you have a go-to sauce you always want on wings or you're experimenting with recipes you found online, there's no rule that says you can't try as many or as few flavors as you want. Make a new dipping sauce for each individual wing if you feel like it. Why not? If you can't have fun with chicken wings, what's the point?