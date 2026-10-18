Cowboys Enjoyed A Fried Meat That Few Are Brave Enough To Touch Now

The life of a cowboy wasn't easy. The days were long. The nights were often cold. Or hot. Or rainy. Or worse. The demands of the job were such that you'd spend more time around cattle than you would around people, and living in the saddle (and constantly on the move) meant that good, fresh food was a rarity reserved for special occasions like round-up time. And one of those foods was fried calf testicles.

For those of you not so well-versed in your cowboy lingo, a round-up was when cowboys from different ranches would gather to bring in the herds that'd been turned out into the open plains to graze. The stock would be sorted, and new calves would get branded. It was also a good time to handle the unpleasant job of castrating those calves that weren't going to be used as breeding stock, which resulted in two things: lots of unhappy calves, and twice as many freshly removed testicles, which, in the spirit of never letting anything good go to waste, were immediately tossed onto hot grills or frying pans and turned into "calf fries," now known more commonly as Rocky Mountain oysters.

Though they might sound inedible now, these were considered a delicacy at the time — a party food, rare in that they were only available once or twice a year. Plus, they were the freshest possible protein at a time when jerky, pemmican, and salt pork were much more common, so eating them became as synonymous with the round-ups as whiskey-drinking and rodeo riding.