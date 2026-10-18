Customers Love This Frozen Dessert That Stands Toe-To-Toe With Pillsbury And Toll House

There aren't too many desserts that taste more of childhood than this one, where every decadent bite is capable of sending you on a long trip down memory lane. We're talking about cookie dough, and while there are two brands that have established themselves as the gold standard when it comes to store-bought versions, there is a relatively new player in town that customers can't stop praising –Love & Cookies Frozen Cookie Dough, which recently featured on our list of five frozen desserts that are better than homemade.

Where Pillsbury and Nestle Toll House have been around for two-and-a-half centuries between them, Love & Cookies' history goes back just five years. In that time, the Texas-based company has made a strong impression on its customers. "Honestly, I swear these taste just as good as homemade from scratch, if not better! They're unbelievably delicious," one customer wrote on Facebook. "Between [the] texture and flavor these cookies are hands down the best cookies EVER! It's so simple too, I just took it right from my freezer and popped it into my oven!" said a customer on instacart, where the product has 19 five-star reviews out of 20.