Customers Love This Frozen Dessert That Stands Toe-To-Toe With Pillsbury And Toll House
There aren't too many desserts that taste more of childhood than this one, where every decadent bite is capable of sending you on a long trip down memory lane. We're talking about cookie dough, and while there are two brands that have established themselves as the gold standard when it comes to store-bought versions, there is a relatively new player in town that customers can't stop praising –Love & Cookies Frozen Cookie Dough, which recently featured on our list of five frozen desserts that are better than homemade.
Where Pillsbury and Nestle Toll House have been around for two-and-a-half centuries between them, Love & Cookies' history goes back just five years. In that time, the Texas-based company has made a strong impression on its customers. "Honestly, I swear these taste just as good as homemade from scratch, if not better! They're unbelievably delicious," one customer wrote on Facebook. "Between [the] texture and flavor these cookies are hands down the best cookies EVER! It's so simple too, I just took it right from my freezer and popped it into my oven!" said a customer on instacart, where the product has 19 five-star reviews out of 20.
Love & Cookies uses butter instead of vegetable oils
Love & Cookies Frozen Cookie Dough can go from freezer to table in under 20 minutes. They can be baked either in an oven or an air-fryer, and they take 10 to 15 minutes to become golden brown depending on the method you choose. In case you're wondering, it is possible to bake perfect cookies without thawing the frozen dough. All you need to do is add a couple of minutes in the tray to make sure they're cooked through. Cool the cookies for five minutes before eating.
The reason several customers say Love & Cookies Frozen Cookie Dough taste homemade could well be linked to the ingredient list, which looks decidedly premium. The cookie dough contains unbleached flour, butter, brown sugar, cane sugar, semi-sweet chocolate, egg, and vanilla extract. There's one big difference between this and the versions from Pillsbury and Toll House: While Love & Cookies uses butter to make soft, chewy cookies, Pillsbury uses a combination of palm oil and vegetable oil, while Toll House adds palm oil and soybean oil in its dough. Incidentally, neither Toll House nor Pillsbury made it to the top three when we ranked edible cookie doughs from worst to best.