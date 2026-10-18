Walmart's Highest-Rated Betty Crocker Cookie Mix Is A Comforting Classic

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Walmart offers a range of bread, cake, and cookie mixes to keep stocked in your pantry for those times when you want to streamline your sweets. Between so many favorites, one especially well-liked cookie mix is a complete classic. The Betty Crocker Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix is among the highest-rated offerings from Walmart, and it's easy to see why.

Not only does this Betty Crocker cookie mix rate favorably in Walmart's product selection, it also placed second in Tasting Table's ranking of Betty Crocker cookie mixes. Per our Tasting Table reviewer, this mix provides all the elements of classic chocolate chip cookies with plenty of familiar, buttery flavor and chewy texture. Despite mentioning that the resulting cookies from this mix aren't particularly remarkable, our tester does note that a batch could easily be passed off as being homemade. Reviews on the Walmart product page echo this assessment, proving why this is one of the highest-rated options.

"Everyone thinks I made these from scratch," shares one Walmart reviewer, adding, "I like to melt the butter and let it cool to room temperature then beat in egg and dry mix for easier blending." Another shopper says, "I have been using this cookie mix for a few years and I will keep using it. The chocolate chip cookies always come out perfect and delicious." When you don't have time to prepare chocolate chip cookies from scratch, this Betty Crocker cookie mix should suffice.