Walmart's Highest-Rated Betty Crocker Cookie Mix Is A Comforting Classic
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Walmart offers a range of bread, cake, and cookie mixes to keep stocked in your pantry for those times when you want to streamline your sweets. Between so many favorites, one especially well-liked cookie mix is a complete classic. The Betty Crocker Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix is among the highest-rated offerings from Walmart, and it's easy to see why.
Not only does this Betty Crocker cookie mix rate favorably in Walmart's product selection, it also placed second in Tasting Table's ranking of Betty Crocker cookie mixes. Per our Tasting Table reviewer, this mix provides all the elements of classic chocolate chip cookies with plenty of familiar, buttery flavor and chewy texture. Despite mentioning that the resulting cookies from this mix aren't particularly remarkable, our tester does note that a batch could easily be passed off as being homemade. Reviews on the Walmart product page echo this assessment, proving why this is one of the highest-rated options.
"Everyone thinks I made these from scratch," shares one Walmart reviewer, adding, "I like to melt the butter and let it cool to room temperature then beat in egg and dry mix for easier blending." Another shopper says, "I have been using this cookie mix for a few years and I will keep using it. The chocolate chip cookies always come out perfect and delicious." When you don't have time to prepare chocolate chip cookies from scratch, this Betty Crocker cookie mix should suffice.
What Walmart shoppers love about Betty Crocker's chocolate chip cookie mix
Interestingly, this cookie mix isn't the only highly-rated Betty Crocker product on Walmart shelves. The bakery giant's Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix is also counted as Walmart's highest-rated boxed cake mix. Between cake and cookies, one thing Walmart shoppers seem to love about Betty Crocker's mixes is the convenience and great taste.
As one customer enthuses, "This cookie mix is perfect when I want fresh baked cookies without measuring out a bunch of ingredients. It's quick and easy to prepare, and the cookies come out soft, delicious, and full of chocolate chips. A great option to keep in the pantry for an easy sweet treat." Others chime in to share how they elevate the cookie mix with complementary additions, like candies. One reviewer says, "I added a theater box of Reese's pieces to the mix and they are delicious."
Some do note that the cookie mix, while convenient, benefits from flavorful boosts to give it a more authentic flavor. One Walmart shopper shares, "Add some extra chocolate chips and vanilla, makes a big difference." Conversely, other reviewers critique the mix for being too sweet. With the ease of a pre-made mix, and so many ways to upgrade the dessert, you can certainly test this highest-rated mix from Walmart, and see for yourself.