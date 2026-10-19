Oreo Cookies, Peanut Butter, And Pudding Mix Are The Start Of This Creamy Dessert

Social media has given us many things including an abundance of easy and creative no-recipe recipes. Of course, people have been making up dishes since the dawn of time, but over the past few years, we now have a way to share them. From marry me chicken to whipped coffees and butter boards, many of us would never have heard of these without TikTok or Instagram. Now just in time for the holiday season, there's a new simple, creamy dessert going viral: a no-bake, layered Oreo peanut butter pie.

It's almost like a regular peanut butter pie, but with a little more flair and no need for the oven. All it is a combination of peanut butter, pudding mix, cream cheese, and thawed whipped topping mixed in different ways and layered separately on a buttery Oreo base. The silky, decadent dessert has a crunchy, chocolatey crust and a smooth, stacked filling.

The sweet cookies are balanced out by a salty peanut butter layer, which has a nice tang from the cream cheese and airiness from the whipped topping. Meanwhile, a rich layer of chocolate pudding tops everything off, benefiting from the crunchy base and light middle. Together, it creates a luxurious, no-frills dessert perfect for potlucks, holidays, or just a night at home.