Oreo Cookies, Peanut Butter, And Pudding Mix Are The Start Of This Creamy Dessert
Social media has given us many things including an abundance of easy and creative no-recipe recipes. Of course, people have been making up dishes since the dawn of time, but over the past few years, we now have a way to share them. From marry me chicken to whipped coffees and butter boards, many of us would never have heard of these without TikTok or Instagram. Now just in time for the holiday season, there's a new simple, creamy dessert going viral: a no-bake, layered Oreo peanut butter pie.
It's almost like a regular peanut butter pie, but with a little more flair and no need for the oven. All it is a combination of peanut butter, pudding mix, cream cheese, and thawed whipped topping mixed in different ways and layered separately on a buttery Oreo base. The silky, decadent dessert has a crunchy, chocolatey crust and a smooth, stacked filling.
The sweet cookies are balanced out by a salty peanut butter layer, which has a nice tang from the cream cheese and airiness from the whipped topping. Meanwhile, a rich layer of chocolate pudding tops everything off, benefiting from the crunchy base and light middle. Together, it creates a luxurious, no-frills dessert perfect for potlucks, holidays, or just a night at home.
Tips for making a no-bake Oreo peanut butter pie
To make the pie, first crush up some Oreos with melted butter and press into the bottom of a baking dish. Then add the first layer of softened cream cheese that has been beaten with peanut butter, powdered sugar, and whipped topping. The second layer is instant pudding mix, milk, and more powdered sugar and whipped topping. Layer both into the dish and let it set in the fridge for a few hours.
You can customize this as much as you'd like. A layer of peanut butter cups is always welcome, as is some chocolate fudge sauce, extra peanut butter, or caramel. You could use any of these on top too, or simply sprinkle crushed Oreos or cocoa powder over the pie instead. People also make versions of this dessert without the pudding and if you're not a fan of peanut butter, you can remove that layer and make a regular pudding pie. Or just mix everything together in one layer if you feel like it.
Vanilla pudding mix would work well in place of chocolate. And if you find the dessert is too sweet, you can use less powdered sugar or leave it out altogether. If you want to make the pie ahead of time, it will keep for up to five days in the refrigerator. Once you enjoy this easy peanut butter and chocolate dessert, you'll want to try out a no-bake pumpkin pie or a banana pudding pie next.
@leighton742
This is a dessert I have been making for years. Its so easy and no bake. Must try! #easyrecipe #dessert #oreo #peanutbutter