10 South Carolina BBQ Sides And Sauces You Have To Try At Least Once

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Barbecue in South Carolina is as iconic as the beach in California. The tradition of whole-hog smoking is woven into the fabric of the Palmetto State over centuries of practice — but no plate is complete without its accompaniments. The barbecue sauces and side dishes South Carolina is known for tend to vary by region and come with their own stories and recipes. It's the only state in the nation that's known for serving four different types of barbecue sauces and has a few side dishes unique to the area as well.

To explore all of the sides and sauces you need to try in South Carolina's barbecue scene, we've interviewed four experts from the area to share their favorites. Bringing a historian's perspective, David S. Shields is a distinguished professor emeritus at the University of South Carolina. Nathan Spainhour is the author of a new book, "The South Carolina BBQ Project." Jon Buck is the executive chef of Soby's New South Cuisine in Greenville, South Carolina, and Robbie Robinson is the pitmaster and owner of City Limits Barbeque in West Columbia, South Carolina.

Eating food may be necessary for survival, but it can also be a way of connecting the past with the present. Spainhour put it well: "South Carolina's barbecue flavors reflect a rich cultural heritage, expressed through the state's cuisine and regional diversity. Each flavor tells a different story about our history and how we became who we are. I think it's one of our great cultural treasures."