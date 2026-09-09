Krispy Kreme Just Announced A 4-Day Limited Edition Fall Donut, And It's Guaranteed To Fly Off Shelves

This isn't the only time Krispy Kreme has offered up an apple donut as part of their fall line-up. In 2022, they sold Apple Fritters and Spiced Apple Filled Doughnuts, for a short time. The chain also has a Cinnamon Apple Filled Donut as a part of its regular menu. But there's nothing quite like a warm apple cider flavored donut to kick off the fall vibes.

If you can't make it to your local Krispy Kreme in time for its Apple Cider Original Glazed Donut drop in September, you can still celebrate fall with your favorite donut brand. In August, Krispy Kreme released its limited line of fall products, which you can find at all locations through November, though some flavors may only be available while supplies last. The pack includes the Café Mocha Doughnut, a chocolate-glazed doughnut decorated with swirls of coffee buttercream and a mocha coffee bean; the Maple Cheesecake Doughnut, which is stuffed with cheesecake Kreme and covered with maple coating, a graham cracker-like crumble, and more maple glaze; Biscoff Cookie Butter Doughnuts, which are filled with Kreme flavored like cookie butter and topped with cookie butter frosting, crumbled Biscoff cookies, and a white icing glaze; and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts. If you want to pair it with one of Krispy Kreme's coffee drinks, they've also brought back their Pumpkin Spice Latte and added a new Apple Crisp Latte to the menu.

Krispy Kreme got an early start on its fall offerings, with the chain's much-missed Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts making a comeback from August 27 through 30. Never let it be said that Krispy Kreme doesn't know how to get you in the mood for warm sweaters and knit scarves.