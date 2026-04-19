The Discontinued Krispy Kreme Donut That Deserves A Comeback

We're self-proclaimed donut fanatics around here. That means we're pretty biased toward specific types and flavors. Apart from classic glazed, rainbow sprinkled, and chocolate or vanilla frosted, we think there are plenty of unique flavors worthy of permanent menu status. This includes our beloved lemon-filled donut from Krispy Kreme, which was officially discontinued in November 2025, and truthfully, we're still recovering.

Over the years, Krispy Kreme has discontinued several crave-worthy concoctions including chocolate cheesecake, caramel apple, and Butterfinger. Yet the lemon-filled donut has swiftly come and gone from the menu a few times, including once in 2018 and again in 2020, when its promotional sidekick, the lemon-glazed donut, was introduced and removed three days later. Safe to say, fans of the refreshing citrus flavor have been on an emotional roller coaster since.

But what makes the popular chain's lemon-filled donut so special? It's not just the flavor — it's the nostalgia behind it. Plenty of Krispy Kreme devotees have fond memories of enjoying this donut growing up, then as a delicious snack well into adulthood. We're hopeful it'll make a comeback thanks to its widespread popularity. Until then, some clues point to the possibility.