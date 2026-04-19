The Discontinued Krispy Kreme Donut That Deserves A Comeback
We're self-proclaimed donut fanatics around here. That means we're pretty biased toward specific types and flavors. Apart from classic glazed, rainbow sprinkled, and chocolate or vanilla frosted, we think there are plenty of unique flavors worthy of permanent menu status. This includes our beloved lemon-filled donut from Krispy Kreme, which was officially discontinued in November 2025, and truthfully, we're still recovering.
Over the years, Krispy Kreme has discontinued several crave-worthy concoctions including chocolate cheesecake, caramel apple, and Butterfinger. Yet the lemon-filled donut has swiftly come and gone from the menu a few times, including once in 2018 and again in 2020, when its promotional sidekick, the lemon-glazed donut, was introduced and removed three days later. Safe to say, fans of the refreshing citrus flavor have been on an emotional roller coaster since.
But what makes the popular chain's lemon-filled donut so special? It's not just the flavor — it's the nostalgia behind it. Plenty of Krispy Kreme devotees have fond memories of enjoying this donut growing up, then as a delicious snack well into adulthood. We're hopeful it'll make a comeback thanks to its widespread popularity. Until then, some clues point to the possibility.
Fans yearn for lemon's return
While Krispy Kreme hasn't made an official statement on lemon's departure, fans have openly expressed their disappointment online. "I have loved the lemon since I was a kid. I don't really have anything else to go for," a commenter on Reddit said. "I only go two or three times a year just for my lemon-filled. Now I won't go again," another Redditor added. There's even a petition on Change.org urging Krispy Kreme to reinstate the iconic flavor!
For lovers of citrus, the lemon-filled donut was a standout. Out of Krispy Kreme's flavors, it was light, sweet, and not overly tart or rich. The filling's taste and texture was reminiscent of lemon curd, and the outside boasted KK's signature crispy, sugary glaze. In our opinion, it was the perfect crossover between a lemon bar and donut. Each bite reminded us of visiting mom-and-pop bakeries for homemade lemony treats.
Unlike other niche flavors gone by, we think the simplicity, popularity, and frequent sightings of lemon on Krispy Kreme's menu spells a permanent comeback any day now (or maybe we're just filled with hope). Until then, you'll have to score lemon donuts elsewhere or settle for the raspberry or creme-filled varieties. Better yet, join the rewards program and you'll get a hot glazed donut for free.