There's A Lesser-Known Cookie Company Behind The Girl Scout's Newest Cookie Flavor
Who doesn't love Girl Scout Cookies? These beloved treats are best known as fixed annual delights, but the roster does welcome the occasional newcomer. For the 2027 cookie season, the organization is partnering with Partake Foods to introduce Sparkables, an allergy-friendly Girl Scout cookie. The new flavor is a crunchy oatmeal chocolate chip cookie that boasts multicolored sprinkles baked in for a fun twist. According to the official press release, Sparkables are designed for "families who are navigating specific food allergies."
The flavor itself certainly fits in with Partake Foods' mission. The outfit prides itself on creating cookies that don't contain the top nine most common food allergies — eggs, milk, shellfish, fish, tree nuts, wheat, peanuts, soybeans, and sesame products — and this new Sparkables offering follows suit. In fact, Partake factories go so far as to avoid processing other products containing these allergens. Sparkables don't contain mustard, sulfites, or nightshades either.
In addition to being allergen friendly, gluten-free, and nut-free, Sparkables are also non-GMO and vegan. These new Girl Scout offerings will be available exclusively online beginning at the start of Girl Scout cookie season on January 12, 2027. If you can't wait that long, you can always revisit your stockpile of the 2026 Girl Scouts cookies roster to hold you over.
Partake's allergy-friendly cookies don't forsake flavor in favor of allergy safety
Partake Foods was started after founder Denise Woodward experienced every parent's nightmare after her daughter, Vivi, suffered a life-threatening allergic reaction. "I was so frustrated with the [snack] options that existed that, in 2016, I left my job to start Partake," Woodward told Girl Scouts (via YouTube). After securing backing via Kickstarter, she linked up with a professional kitchen willing to fulfill her dreams of mass production. In 2019, the company eventually received $1 million in funds from Marcy Venture Partners, and its success speaks for itself.
As of writing, the company's cookies are in over 11,000 grocery stores nationwide. Partake Foods refuses to sacrifice variety or taste for allergy-friendliness. The brand offers a handful of cookie flavors, including crunchy chocolate chip, ginger snap, graham cracker, and vanilla wafer on top of soft-baked chocolate chip cookies, snickerdoodles, and lemon cookies. Additionally, Partake produces miniature cookies that can easily replace cereals like Cookie Crisp in the bowls of kids (or kids at heart) everywhere.
While Partake Foods' cookies don't contain corn byproducts like corn syrup, they do use maltodextrin and vanilla. Each treat is manufactured in factories that contain coconut. If you can't wait to find out if Sparkables rank among the best Girl Scout cookies, head on over to your local store and see if Partake's other treats are right for you.