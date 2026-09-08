There's A Lesser-Known Cookie Company Behind The Girl Scout's Newest Cookie Flavor

Who doesn't love Girl Scout Cookies? These beloved treats are best known as fixed annual delights, but the roster does welcome the occasional newcomer. For the 2027 cookie season, the organization is partnering with Partake Foods to introduce Sparkables, an allergy-friendly Girl Scout cookie. The new flavor is a crunchy oatmeal chocolate chip cookie that boasts multicolored sprinkles baked in for a fun twist. According to the official press release, Sparkables are designed for "families who are navigating specific food allergies."

The flavor itself certainly fits in with Partake Foods' mission. The outfit prides itself on creating cookies that don't contain the top nine most common food allergies — eggs, milk, shellfish, fish, tree nuts, wheat, peanuts, soybeans, and sesame products — and this new Sparkables offering follows suit. In fact, Partake factories go so far as to avoid processing other products containing these allergens. Sparkables don't contain mustard, sulfites, or nightshades either.

In addition to being allergen friendly, gluten-free, and nut-free, Sparkables are also non-GMO and vegan. These new Girl Scout offerings will be available exclusively online beginning at the start of Girl Scout cookie season on January 12, 2027. If you can't wait that long, you can always revisit your stockpile of the 2026 Girl Scouts cookies roster to hold you over.