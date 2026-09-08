It's no secret that coffee shops can be pretty hit or miss. There are many factors at play when it comes to espresso-based drinks, but an iced latte is generally a pretty safe bet. The sugar and milk can easily mask the taste of bad beans, and you can always mess around with steam wands or microfoams to fine-tune the taste. But while iced drinks are forgiving, some are still much better than others, as proven by the iced vanilla from Black Rifle Coffee Company.

A Tasting Table expert recently set about trying iced vanilla lattes from 10 major coffee chains, ranking them from worst to best. All of the fan favorites were inspected, including Starbucks and Dunkin', but it was Black Rifle that really blew our tester away. Every element of the coffee was delicious, right down to the milk. The coffee had a subtle acidity that played well with the rich dairy, and the vanilla syrup was just sweet enough to round everything out. It was far more interesting than Starbucks' semi-boring brew, and it felt more balanced than the sugary hit from Dunkin'.

There were two things that our tester especially appreciated. The first was that the cup wasn't overflowing with ice like some of the other coffees on the list, which ended up making them too watered down. The second was the cost. An iced vanilla latte from Black Rifle Coffee Company generally costs about $5.45 depending on location. As a bonus, since the company is a veteran-founded chain, many locations offer a military discount.