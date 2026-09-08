For The Most Flavorful Boxed Brownies You've Tasted, Add This Powder To The Bowl (It's Magic)

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The way to my husband's heart is often through his tummy, and what his tummy loves is decadent homemade brownies. For over a decade now, I've baked that wonderful man these sweet treats, usually from scratch. When authoring my third cookbook, "108 Asian Cookies," I had to test a few different brownie recipes. But even a cookbook author cheats from time to time and makes boxed brownies, especially when pressed for time. However, I make sure to make these brownies taste richer and more flavorful by adding a magical ingredient: milk powder.

For those who are unfamiliar with this ingredient, milk powder (aka powdered milk) is a shelf-stable dairy product made from evaporated, pasteurized milk. It has all of the flavors of milk, but none of the liquid, so it doesn't add moisture to your baked goodies. When adding milk powder to your dough or batter, it won't turn them goopy, runny, or too thin.

You can also mix milk powder with water to hydrate it and turn it back into liquid milk. Milk powder is the perfect ingredient for baking, especially when you are using boxed mixes.