Give Your Next Pizza Hut Order The Canadian Treatment For A Heartier Pie
A handful of pizza combinations have become so iconic that they're known by name and can be found at pizza shops across the country, like Margherita and Hawaiian. Less well-known in the U.S. but readily available at Canadian pizzerias is the aptly named Canadian pizza. Luckily for any Americans interested in ordering a Canadian pizza from Pizza Hut, it's a simple topping combination.
A comment on a Reddit thread with over 600 upvotes about the pizza had Canadians overwhelmingly agreeing that pepperoni, mushrooms, and bacon are the standard toppings. You don't need to worry about Canadian bacon or maple syrup sneaking in there. Start with a pepperoni pizza as the base and just add bacon and mushrooms as additional toppings. If you call to order, Pizza Hut workers might not know what a Canadian Pizza is, but requesting pepperoni, mushroom, and bacon should do.
Pepperoni has crispy edges when well done, plus saltiness and a deeply savory, concentrated taste that is at the forefront of the flavor profile. It's complemented and contrasted by fresh mushrooms, which bring an earthier, savory element without the saltiness. They add complexity and blend well with tomato sauce and seasonings. Finally, while the bacon provides saltier, savory notes, it also brings smokiness and texture. Together, the ingredients create a rich combination of savory, smoky, and earthy flavors that sets Canadian pizza apart from some other popular items from Pizza Hut.
Canadian pizza can be found outside of Canada
For purists, there is still some disagreement over how to make a Canadian pizza even with just three ingredients. Bacon is offered in two forms at most Canadian pizza places: crumble or strip. The latter consists of crispy strips of bacon broken down into smaller pieces. Bacon crumble is made from pork belly, and the pieces resemble small sausage bits. They tend to be chewier and fattier than strips. Some fans insist that strip bacon is the only way to make a Canadian pizza.
There's not much written about the history of Canadian pizza, who named it that, or why that combination of toppings has anything particularly Canadian about it. Nevertheless, Canadian pizza has been a named menu item since at least the early 1980s. It joined another popular regionally-named favorite, the Hawaiian pizza, which was also invented in Canada. You can even find Canadian calzones in restaurants and frozen Canadian pizzas at grocery stores.
Among the unique kinds of pizza around the world, Canadian pizza has caught on in a few places. Pizza Hut in Ireland offers what it calls the Canadian Supreme, which is a standard Canadian pizza with a slightly classier name. Prescot Kebab House in the U.K., an independent eatery, also offers Canadian pizza. Some independent pizza places in the U.S., like Harry's Expressway in New York, also offer Canadian on the menu. So, maybe one day, Pizza Hut in the U.S. will offer it too without you needing to customize a pie with the three toppings.