Give Your Next Pizza Hut Order The Canadian Treatment For A Heartier Pie

A handful of pizza combinations have become so iconic that they're known by name and can be found at pizza shops across the country, like Margherita and Hawaiian. Less well-known in the U.S. but readily available at Canadian pizzerias is the aptly named Canadian pizza. Luckily for any Americans interested in ordering a Canadian pizza from Pizza Hut, it's a simple topping combination.

A comment on a Reddit thread with over 600 upvotes about the pizza had Canadians overwhelmingly agreeing that pepperoni, mushrooms, and bacon are the standard toppings. You don't need to worry about Canadian bacon or maple syrup sneaking in there. Start with a pepperoni pizza as the base and just add bacon and mushrooms as additional toppings. If you call to order, Pizza Hut workers might not know what a Canadian Pizza is, but requesting pepperoni, mushroom, and bacon should do.

Pepperoni has crispy edges when well done, plus saltiness and a deeply savory, concentrated taste that is at the forefront of the flavor profile. It's complemented and contrasted by fresh mushrooms, which bring an earthier, savory element without the saltiness. They add complexity and blend well with tomato sauce and seasonings. Finally, while the bacon provides saltier, savory notes, it also brings smokiness and texture. Together, the ingredients create a rich combination of savory, smoky, and earthy flavors that sets Canadian pizza apart from some other popular items from Pizza Hut.