Topping Ribeye With This Crunchy Ingredient Punches Up Sweet And Smoky Flavors

The variety of sauces and condiments that steak connoisseurs can choose from has arguably never been wider. From mustards and aiolis to A.1. — which, while mainstream, is the best bottled steak sauce you can buy – the options are endless. Yet the next time you sit down to a succulent ribeye, those who enjoy sweet and smoky flavors should try topping the steak with a generous dollop of crunchy bacon jam.

Created by chef Josh Henderson of Seattle's Skillet Street Foods, bacon jam (though it could more accurately be described as a relish or chutney) is typically composed of caramelized onions, brown sugar, some type of vinegar, and of course bacon, though you'll find plenty of variations imbued with further ingredients and flavors. While it has been considered by some to be a product of the "baconcraze" of the late 2000s and early 2010s, bacon jam has stood the test of time and justified itself as distinctive, versatile, and delicious.

Anyone who's ever enjoyed a bacon cheeseburger won't need to be told that bacon and beef go extremely well together. While bacon jam would make a good accompaniment to many kinds of steak, on a beautifully marbled ribeye, the jam's sweetness will offer a contrast to the deeply savory, buttery taste of the beef. The crunch of the bacon will provide some textural variety to your meal, and if your jam features smoked bacon, you'll be able to bring a smoky component to your steak, even if you're unable to cook it on a smoker.