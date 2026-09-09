Topping Ribeye With This Crunchy Ingredient Punches Up Sweet And Smoky Flavors
The variety of sauces and condiments that steak connoisseurs can choose from has arguably never been wider. From mustards and aiolis to A.1. — which, while mainstream, is the best bottled steak sauce you can buy – the options are endless. Yet the next time you sit down to a succulent ribeye, those who enjoy sweet and smoky flavors should try topping the steak with a generous dollop of crunchy bacon jam.
Created by chef Josh Henderson of Seattle's Skillet Street Foods, bacon jam (though it could more accurately be described as a relish or chutney) is typically composed of caramelized onions, brown sugar, some type of vinegar, and of course bacon, though you'll find plenty of variations imbued with further ingredients and flavors. While it has been considered by some to be a product of the "baconcraze" of the late 2000s and early 2010s, bacon jam has stood the test of time and justified itself as distinctive, versatile, and delicious.
Anyone who's ever enjoyed a bacon cheeseburger won't need to be told that bacon and beef go extremely well together. While bacon jam would make a good accompaniment to many kinds of steak, on a beautifully marbled ribeye, the jam's sweetness will offer a contrast to the deeply savory, buttery taste of the beef. The crunch of the bacon will provide some textural variety to your meal, and if your jam features smoked bacon, you'll be able to bring a smoky component to your steak, even if you're unable to cook it on a smoker.
Finding the perfect bacon jam to pair with your steak rub
While whipping up a batch of homemade bacon jam is perfectly simple (for proof, check out our delightfully easy bacon jam recipe), there is a large range of store-bought bacon jams available, some of which include flavors as diverse as apple, maple, bourbon, and chili (although another advantage of making it yourself is that there's nothing stopping you from introducing any or all of these elements to your own personalized bacon jam). Should you be contemplating a rub for your ribeye, think about what flavors will work well with the bacon jam. If you've ever been curious about what cowboy candy is and how you can eat it, you should also know that you can find steak seasoning derived from this candied jalapeño condiment that delectably complements a bacon jam-laden ribeye.
Don't think bacon jam is only for a classic steak dinner with all the trimmings (though if that's what you're planning, remember what to keep in mind when choosing side dishes for steak). Bacon jam is also just what you need to elevate a great steak sandwich into a true show-stopper, with the added benefit that you can cram the sandwich with any further ingredient or condiment you want, from mustard and mayo to salad greens and fried eggs.