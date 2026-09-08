What's The Actual Difference Between McDonald's And Burger King's Onions?

It's easy to pick out the big differences between McDonald's and Burger King. The Whopper vs. the Big Mac, Chicken Fries vs. Chicken McNuggets, and the fact that McDonald's uses "Mc" in the names of almost every menu item are standout disparities. When it comes to ingredients, there are some less obvious differences. Depending on what you order, the two chains use onions in distinct ways as burger toppings, and the way each restaurant uses them can significantly change the eating experience.

The Whopper features sliced white onions. Most Whopper variants, like the Texas Whopper, Impossible Whopper, and Whopper Jr. include the same. Some options, like the Rodeo Cheeseburger, are topped with onion rings, which give a completely different taste and texture experience. On the McDonald's side of things, the chain uses what it calls finely chopped onions on burgers like the Big Mac and regular hamburgers.

The New Zealand McDonald's website specifically details that it uses dehydrated then rehydrated onions for its Big Macs and cheeseburgers, and diced white onions for its Quarter Pounders. In the US, the Quarter Pounder is topped with slivered onions. These are the closest to Burger King's, but they are sliced differently and the pieces are not as big.