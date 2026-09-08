What's The Actual Difference Between McDonald's And Burger King's Onions?
It's easy to pick out the big differences between McDonald's and Burger King. The Whopper vs. the Big Mac, Chicken Fries vs. Chicken McNuggets, and the fact that McDonald's uses "Mc" in the names of almost every menu item are standout disparities. When it comes to ingredients, there are some less obvious differences. Depending on what you order, the two chains use onions in distinct ways as burger toppings, and the way each restaurant uses them can significantly change the eating experience.
The Whopper features sliced white onions. Most Whopper variants, like the Texas Whopper, Impossible Whopper, and Whopper Jr. include the same. Some options, like the Rodeo Cheeseburger, are topped with onion rings, which give a completely different taste and texture experience. On the McDonald's side of things, the chain uses what it calls finely chopped onions on burgers like the Big Mac and regular hamburgers.
The New Zealand McDonald's website specifically details that it uses dehydrated then rehydrated onions for its Big Macs and cheeseburgers, and diced white onions for its Quarter Pounders. In the US, the Quarter Pounder is topped with slivered onions. These are the closest to Burger King's, but they are sliced differently and the pieces are not as big.
Which type of onion do people prefer?
McDonald's onions have been described as less pungent than fresh onion slices from Burger King, as the tiny pieces are thought to blend into the overall texture of the burger and provide a less distinct onion bite. One Redditor said, "They add such a nice, sweet flavor to the burger and they give each bite a very satisfying little crunch."
On the flip side, Whopper fans have a different perspective. One customer on Reddit praised Burger King's onion choice. "Every bite of a Whopper is superior," they said, and called out the "whole raw onion" as a point of distinction. Another said,"That is probably the only really decent thing about whoppers, having half decent tomatoes and onions instead of the tiny sprinkled portion in a big mac that wouldn't feed a hamster." Burger King's onion rings have also given the restaurant an edge for some customers. "My favorite thing about BK is having the onion rings to put in my burgers," said one poster.
Not everyone is an onion fan and that has played into Burger King's favor. One Redditor commented, "I prefer McDonald's overall, but they ruin ALL their burgers with onion (and no, I don't trust them to remove it), so BK has superior burger choice for me." This was followed by another commenter who said, "Yeah the nice thing about BK is that their onions are easier to remove if they mess up your order." So, ironically, among people who don't like onions at all, Burger King may be preferred for their larger onions.