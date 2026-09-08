Here's What Happens When You Bake Cheesecake In A Rice Cooker

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While we usually don't advocate single-purpose gadgets, a rice cooker is far from a one-trick pony. Not only are they compact, convenient, and great for making rice, obviously, but you can also make the most of one by using it to steam fish and veggies, cook legumes and make yogurt, and, apparently, bake a full cheesecake.

Baking cheesecake in a rice cooker is one of the many cooking fads hitting social media, but is this viral trick worth trying? Does it actually work? The simple answer is yes. But let's get into the nitty-gritty. As strange as it sounds, there's a good reason a rice cooker can pull off a surprisingly good bake. Cheesecakes are finicky: They require gentle heat to avoid overcooking and developing large cracks, so they're often baked in a bain-marie. As it turns out, that's exactly where a rice cooker shines. It keeps moisture locked in, preventing the cheesecake from drying out. Better yet, it maintains a steady 180-degree Fahrenheit temperature, right in the sweet spot for baking cheesecake.

There are some caveats. First, ensure your rice cooker is big enough to fit your preferred cheesecake recipe. Ideally, it should have a capacity of at least 4 cups. If your rice cooker is too large, you may need to double the recipe. Otherwise, you could wind up with a cake that's disappointingly flat. Do not overfill it, or the cleanup won't be worth the effort. It's also important for the cooker to have a nonstick pot, but you should still grease it before use, or the cheesecake may stick.