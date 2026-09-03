11 Must-Try Finds For Aldi's German Week 2026
Guten tag! It's almost autumn and we're heading into Oktoberfest season, which means Aldi is ready to roll out the barrel with a whole bunch of German-inspired treats for its twice-yearly German Week celebration. It spans September 16-23 for 2026 fall edition. Whether you're looking to dig your teeth into a sausage or sip a fresh pint of beer, this fresh roster of new Aldi must-have products will leave you with plenty of options ready to purchase just in time for the fall.
If you aren't in a meat-and-beer mood, there are lots of other German treats for the hungry. Maybe some spiced sandwich cookies would tempt your tummy? How about a savory strudel or a soft pretzel that's toothsome, yet delicious, to chew on? All of these options and many more will be up for grabs at Aldi this September, so you can celebrate the joys and wonders of these German Week must-buys — and, in a way, Aldi itself, which has its roots in Germany. Here are 11 items that are either making a return or are brand-new to the chain's German lineup, all of which are well worth trying. Prost!
Festlich Haus Oktoberfest lager
Beer is a signature hallmark of all things German, and Aldi is offering up Festlich Haus Oktoberfest lager again this year. This is a great, lightly hoppy beer to nurse during a dinner party, and its smoothness will please the pickiest of beer lovers.
A six-pack of Festlich Haus Oktoberfest sells for $7.99, and will be in stores starting on September 11, 2026.
Aldi Bavarian Soft Pretzels
Germany and pretzels go together like peas and carrots, and Aldi's brand of soft pretzels are easy to nibble on with a bit of cheese dip or while sipping some suds. These goodies come in both twist or stick format, and boast six to a box.
You can buy a box of Aldi Bavarian Soft Pretzels for $4.79, starting on September 16, 2026.
Deutsche Küche Savory Strudels
Aldi's Deutsche Küche line proudly offers up traditional German meals with flair. To that point, it's adding three new strudels that have nothing to do with the classic apple strudel recipe. You'll be able to sample options like Roasted Red Pepper & Cheddar Cheese, Mushroom & Cheese, and Spinach & Ricotta this German Week.
All three of Aldi's savory strudel varieties will be in the freezer section on September 16, 2016. Each box costs $4.49.
Deutsche Küche Pork Schnitzel
Aldi has three types of frozen schnitzel for sale this German Week, and the first is pork schnitzel. This traditional dish goes well with potatoes — and if want to go the extra mile, accompany this with one of our homemade sauerkraut recipes.
Deutsche Küche Pork Schnitzel will be available on September 23, 2026. Each package costs $9.99.
Deutsche Küche Chicken Schnitzel
If you want a slightly lighter meaty option, Deutsche Küche also offers up chicken schnitzel. You can serve it just like you would any other form, but to really kick its flavor up a notch, try a squirt of lemon over the top.
Deutsche Küche Chicken Schnitzel will be available on September 23, 2026. Each package costs $9.99.
Deutsche Küche Beef Schnitzel
Last — but certainly not least — is Deutsche Küche's take on beef schnitzel. Breaded and ready to be cooked, making this frozen item doesn't require careful timing; messing that up can be the biggest mistake when preparing schnitzel. You can pair it with cabbage and potatoes after baking until crisp.
Deutsche Küche Beef Schnitzel will be available on September 23, 2026. A package costs $9.99.
Deutsche Küche Pumpernickel Bread
Pumpernickel bread has an earthy, sweet-tinged flavor and a hearty, chewy texture that works as an excellent vehicle for meats and cheeses. This brown bread originated in Germany, making it a perfect addition to German Week.
Deutsche Küche Pumpernickel Bread will be available on September 23, 2026, and is priced at $2.69 per loaf.
Deutsche Küche Peanut Puffs
One might not automatically think of puffed snack treats when they think of Germany, but Deutsche Küche offers up these irresistible corn snacks flavored with ground peanuts for German Week. They're a fun goodie to crunch your way through alongside some brats and cheese.
Deutsche Küche Peanut Puffs go on sale starting September 23, 2026. Each bag costs $2.49.
Deutsche Küche Potato Sticks
Shoestring potato sticks with a German twist are another snack being offered up during Aldi's German Week. These crunchy, salty snacks come in two flavors: Herbs of the Alps Style and Hash Brown Style.
Deutsche Küche Potato Sticks will go on sale on September 23, 2026. Each bag sells for $1.79.
Deutsche Küche White Asparagus
Whether you like to dip asparagus spears into hollandaise sauce or prefer them warm and served au natural, if you're looking for jarred white asparagus, then Aldi has you covered. This treat comes peeled and pre-cooked, so you don't need to worry about boiling it yourself.
Deutsche Küche White Asparagus will be available on September 23, 2026 for $2.99 per jar.
Deutsche Küche Doppelino Cookies
Lastly, Deutsche Küche finishes off its run of 2026 German Week products with several varieties of its Doppelino Cookies. Three different types of sandwich cookies are available, featuring filling flavors like Chocolate, Hazelnut, or Speculoos.
Deutsche Küche Doppelino Cookies will be available on September 23, 2026. Each package costs $3.99.