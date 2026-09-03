11 Must-Try Finds For Aldi's German Week 2026

Guten tag! It's almost autumn and we're heading into Oktoberfest season, which means Aldi is ready to roll out the barrel with a whole bunch of German-inspired treats for its twice-yearly German Week celebration. It spans September 16-23 for 2026 fall edition. Whether you're looking to dig your teeth into a sausage or sip a fresh pint of beer, this fresh roster of new Aldi must-have products will leave you with plenty of options ready to purchase just in time for the fall.

If you aren't in a meat-and-beer mood, there are lots of other German treats for the hungry. Maybe some spiced sandwich cookies would tempt your tummy? How about a savory strudel or a soft pretzel that's toothsome, yet delicious, to chew on? All of these options and many more will be up for grabs at Aldi this September, so you can celebrate the joys and wonders of these German Week must-buys — and, in a way, Aldi itself, which has its roots in Germany. Here are 11 items that are either making a return or are brand-new to the chain's German lineup, all of which are well worth trying. Prost!