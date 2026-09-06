What Does Domino's Do With Unsold Pizza?

When it comes to food waste, the world has a huge problem, and while we are all guilty of having a forgotten Tupperware at the back of the fridge at some point, when that problem is scaled up to corporations, it becomes a much larger issue. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service, a staggering 30%-40% of the United States' food supply is wasted and 31% of that food waste happens at retail and consumer levels.

Domino's recently sparked a conversation on social media when a now-deleted Reddit post went viral. The photo, which showed several trays of dough being discarded, prompted a discussion about the way America's best-selling pizza chain handles food waste. The employee who posted the picture also wrote in the comments that he had been told by his manager that Domino's policy prohibited food donations. However, the reality may be more nuanced.

There's no straightforward answer to what happens to Domino's unsold pizzas or other leftovers because most locations are franchise-owned. As a result, small-scale waste, such as the occasional pizza made by mistake or unused dough, are typically handled at the store level. While expired dough must be discarded, users have commented on Reddit that their stores handle leftover pizzas by sending them to local police departments, EMT centers, and fire departments, while others give them to staff members or people experiencing homelessness.