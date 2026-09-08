Give Dirty Dr Pepper A Dollop Of Fall Flavor With 2-Ingredient Pumpkin Cold Foam

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One of the best things about the return of fall is the cozy, spice-filled drinks the season brings. From the iconic pumpkin spice latte to the classic mulled apple cider, these tasty sips epitomize all the comfort of the long-awaited "-ber" months. With the popular dirty soda trend showing no signs of slowing down, you can now spice up your Dr Pepper even further with an easy-to-make pumpkin cold foam. To give your soda a rich and creamy fall twist, just reach for a helping of pumpkin spice syrup and heavy whipping cream.

This creamy concoction has increased in popularity with videos across social media showcasing the upgrade — and for good reason. Adding another layer of complexity, the flavored cold foam pairs especially well with Dr Pepper because it brings out the spiced notes typical of the soda and its 23 secret flavors. To make your own, you simply froth together pumpkin spice syrup (like Torani Pumpkin Spice Syrup) with some heavy cream until it becomes light and fluffy. Then you can spoon the cold foam right on top of your ice-cold Dr Pepper and get to sipping, or stir it into the drink to evenly distribute the pumpkin spice flavor.