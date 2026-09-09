Change Up Your Favorite McDonald's Hamburgers With One Simple Bun Swap

McDonald's burgers are already an iconic fast-food staple, but simple changes can make this American favorite even better. Sometimes that change can be as minimal as swapping the bun. Trading out a standard McDonald's bun for a pillowy potato bun adds flavor, texture, and a more satisfying bite that turns a burger from ordinary to extraordinary.

Most McDonald's burgers come with one of two buns depending on what you order: a plain bun or a sesame seed bun. Potato buns are currently used on items like the McCrispy sandwiches and can be easily swapped to add a softer bite and a touch of sweetness. Not only are potato buns soft, but they're structurally sound and can absorb burger juices and condiments without a burger falling apart. Their soft texture can add a pleasing mouthfeel and they're slightly sweet, adding a little something to balance the savory flavors of the burger without stepping on them.

So how do you order a burger with a potato bun? You can simply order your favorite burger and ask for the bun to be swapped for a potato bun. The caveat is this only works if potato buns already appear somewhere on the menu at your local McDonald's. The chain famously used them for the Arch Deluxe in the late '90s, and still uses them for the aforementioned McCrispy, which is permanently available from select locations. So keep your eyes peeled for a limited-time or location-dependent offering that features a potato bun.