For A Tastier Papa Johns Pizza, Order It Chicken Club-Style (Simple And Tasty)

Papa Johns pizza is a longstanding pizza chain that may have ranked behind giants like Domino's and Pizza Hut in our fast food pizza chain taste test, but it's still a fan favorite around the world. And in the past few years, Papa Johns has come out with creative topping combinations that fuse culinary cuisines together, like a butter chicken pizza in Canada. Another food fusion that has global customers swooning is the chicken club-style pizza — a pizza topped with the classic flavors of a chicken club sandwich.

Papa Johns locations in the UK offer the chicken club pizza, which features succulent char-grilled chicken, crispy bacon, onions, and tomatoes over a base of red sauce and mozzarella cheese. A chicken club sandwich tends to feature grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, and fresh veggies. When transformed into a pizza, the veggies are cooked and the cheese is melted, creating more caramelized and rich flavors to complement the savory chicken and salty bacon. The pizza sauce and crust are the unique elements that make this Italian-American fusion work. While US menus don't offer the chicken club pizza, all you have to do is order a cheese pizza with chicken, bacon, onions, and tomatoes to recreate it stateside. Middle Eastern Papa Johns locations, like in the UAE, offer a different chicken club pizza with cheddar cheese and a croissant crust. And you can draw inspiration from this one and other pizza offerings by swapping out crust types or adding more toppings to upgrade your makeshift chicken club pizza even further.