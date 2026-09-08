The Most Common Type Of Ground Beef Found At Butcher Shops

Back before the world had giant supermarkets and international chains, butcher shops were an essential part of the community. The owners often knew customers by name and people planned their meals according to what was available that day. Nowadays, we tend to do all of our shopping in one place but those who still venture to butcher shops are always in for a treat. Not only will you get a higher quality product, but if you opt for ground meat, it will often be minced freshly on site. The one issue is the fat ratio won't typically be printed on the label, so you'll have to ask. But in general, the ground beef from most butcher shops is an 80/20 chuck mix.

The 80/20 blend, which is made up of 80% lean meat and 20% fat, is considered the industry standard for cooking. It has just enough fat to add flavor and protect the moisture in the beef without being too calorific or over the top. It's the most versatile choice and often the preferred blend for making perfect burgers, juicy tacos, and casseroles.

While a 90/10 ratio might be better for those watching their fat intake, leaner blends tend to taste less interesting and often lead to a drier product. Fat renders during cooking and bastes the meat, which slows evaporation. Without enough fat, moisture escapes, leading to a tougher texture and shrinkage.