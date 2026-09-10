Grab A Box Of Cake Mix — These 3-Ingredient Donuts Break All The Rules

The beginning of fall calls for piles of freshly baked apple cider donuts. A traditional autumnal treat popular in the Midwest and on the East Coast, an apple cider donut is a warm, sugar-coated cake donut that is flavored with cinnamon and nutmeg. The best ones are found at local markets and orchards, but you can make a batch at home to satisfy any cravings — and if you're short on time, you only need three ingredients to whip them up: boxed cake mix, applesauce, and apple cider.

The primary ingredient, boxed cake mix, doesn't need to be anything fancy. But if you're buying a pack especially for these donuts, try to get a spiced mix; if not, a vanilla, yellow, or white cake mix will do. Then, instead of following the instructions on the box, you're going to add some applesauce and, of course, apple cider. You only need 1 cup of cider and ½ cup of applesauce, but some people like to use more for a softer finish.

Once mixed, bake in donut molds until golden and fragrant. You can use an egg instead of the applesauce, or try adding melted butter for richer flavor. Sure, this method breaks a lot of rules, but apple cider donuts have a surprisingly modern history, so why not experiment?