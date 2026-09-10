Grab A Box Of Cake Mix — These 3-Ingredient Donuts Break All The Rules
The beginning of fall calls for piles of freshly baked apple cider donuts. A traditional autumnal treat popular in the Midwest and on the East Coast, an apple cider donut is a warm, sugar-coated cake donut that is flavored with cinnamon and nutmeg. The best ones are found at local markets and orchards, but you can make a batch at home to satisfy any cravings — and if you're short on time, you only need three ingredients to whip them up: boxed cake mix, applesauce, and apple cider.
The primary ingredient, boxed cake mix, doesn't need to be anything fancy. But if you're buying a pack especially for these donuts, try to get a spiced mix; if not, a vanilla, yellow, or white cake mix will do. Then, instead of following the instructions on the box, you're going to add some applesauce and, of course, apple cider. You only need 1 cup of cider and ½ cup of applesauce, but some people like to use more for a softer finish.
Once mixed, bake in donut molds until golden and fragrant. You can use an egg instead of the applesauce, or try adding melted butter for richer flavor. Sure, this method breaks a lot of rules, but apple cider donuts have a surprisingly modern history, so why not experiment?
How to improve homemade apple cider donuts
It may double the length of the ingredient list, but brushing the donuts with melted butter and tossing them in cinnamon sugar will really make them taste authentic — especially if you use the ideal ratio for a balanced cinnamon sugar. If you're using an unspiced cake mix, adding a little cinnamon and nutmeg, or even pumpkin pie seasoning, to the batter will really make a difference too.
If you don't have donut molds, you can bake apple cider donuts in muffin tins. They may take a little longer, so keep an eye on them. Piping the donuts will also lead to a cleaner finish — use a Ziploc bag with a corner cut off if you don't have any piping bags. If your dough is thicker, you can even roll it into small balls to make donut holes.
If you want to try to make a plant-based or gluten-free version, look for special cake mixes in the store. Again, you might not be transported right to the county fair, but anything that is apple-flavored and coated in butter and sugar will hit the spot. If you do have more time on your hands, make a more traditional apple cider donuts recipe — and don't skip the secret ingredient you need for perfect ones.