Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Garbage Disposal Is Quiet, Easy To Install, And Under $200
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A garbage disposal is one of those kitchen luxuries that, while definitely not a necessity, makes a huge difference once you've had the chance to use one. Instead of meticulously scraping every plate and risking a clogged drain, a garbage disposal makes quick work of food scraps so you can get the dishes done sooner. If you use and maintain your garbage disposal, you can expect it to last eight to 15 years, and replacing one is probably more affordable than you'd expect. In fact, the Frigidaire FF13DISPC1 scored highest in Consumer Reports' ranking and costs less than $200.
The Frigidaire FF13DISPC1 is loaded with features that helped it top the Consumer Reports ranking and make it a great choice for your kitchen. Consumer Reports gave it high marks for speed (including quickly breaking down tough scraps like bones or raw vegetables), fineness (grinding food into finer particles for easy disposal and clog-free draining), and noise.
This model has a 1.25 horsepower motor and plenty of torque to work through your scraps, but its also designed to be inconspicuous. The shell is fully insulated to keep noise to a minimum, and there is Bio Shield antimicrobial odor protection molded inside the disposal to help protect against the smell of any food residue inside your disposal. Of course, for maximum odor protection, you'll want to clean your garbage disposal regularly.
Plus, installing your garbage disposal is quick and easy. You can use your existing three-bolt-mount sink flange, or the one included in the box, and the power cord comes already attached and ready to plug in.
The Frigidaire FF13DISPC1 is available at major retailers, including on Amazon, for about $170.
Customers also love this garbage disposal
Consumer Reports gave this disposal the highest spot in its ranking, and customers seem to agree. They praise how quiet and easy to install it is, as well as the power of its motor.
"This Frigidaire garbage disposal checked all the boxes: Competitive price, powerful, and well reviewed by homeowners and Consumer Reports. The installation was straightforward and easy, altogether it took me about 45 minutes," said one reviewer on Amazon. They also commented that the disposal is surprisingly quiet. Another reviewer highlighted the Silver Guard, a ring of strong magnets around the drain ring that catches any metal objects you accidentally drop in. "The magnets are powerful enough to keep the silverware out of the spinning blades," the Amazon user explained, adding, "this disposal is more powerful than most others and has a strong 12 year warranty."
The fans on the Home Depot website are equally enthusiastic. "This is THE best garbage disposal we have ever had. We bought one about 2 years ago and have since [moved]. We immediately replaced the existing disposal with this one," said one Home Depot customer. Another landed on this model thanks to Consumer Reports' ranking: "I bought this because Consumers Reports recommended it. This is [1 1/4 horsepower], much better than the cheap 1/2 [horsepower] garbage disposals that can't grind up anything small enough not to cause problems with your plumbing. This is quiet and efficient. It was installed in 1/2 hour," the Home Depot shopper explained. This is quiet and efficient. It was installed in 1/2 hour," the Home Depot shopper explained.
With quick installation, a warranty that lasts beyond most disposals' expected lifespan, a low price, and Consumer Reports' stamp of approval, it's an upgrade you shouldn't think twice about.