Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Garbage Disposal Is Quiet, Easy To Install, And Under $200

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A garbage disposal is one of those kitchen luxuries that, while definitely not a necessity, makes a huge difference once you've had the chance to use one. Instead of meticulously scraping every plate and risking a clogged drain, a garbage disposal makes quick work of food scraps so you can get the dishes done sooner. If you use and maintain your garbage disposal, you can expect it to last eight to 15 years, and replacing one is probably more affordable than you'd expect. In fact, the Frigidaire FF13DISPC1 scored highest in Consumer Reports' ranking and costs less than $200.

The Frigidaire FF13DISPC1 is loaded with features that helped it top the Consumer Reports ranking and make it a great choice for your kitchen. Consumer Reports gave it high marks for speed (including quickly breaking down tough scraps like bones or raw vegetables), fineness (grinding food into finer particles for easy disposal and clog-free draining), and noise.

This model has a 1.25 horsepower motor and plenty of torque to work through your scraps, but its also designed to be inconspicuous. The shell is fully insulated to keep noise to a minimum, and there is Bio Shield antimicrobial odor protection molded inside the disposal to help protect against the smell of any food residue inside your disposal. Of course, for maximum odor protection, you'll want to clean your garbage disposal regularly.

Plus, installing your garbage disposal is quick and easy. You can use your existing three-bolt-mount sink flange, or the one included in the box, and the power cord comes already attached and ready to plug in.

The Frigidaire FF13DISPC1 is available at major retailers, including on Amazon, for about $170.