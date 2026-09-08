Pre-Prohibition Grenadine Wasn't Actually Pomegranate — It Was 10X More Flavorful

If you've ever enjoyed a Jack Rose, Tequila Sunrise, or a grown-up Shirley Temple mocktail, you can thank grenadine, that delicious but unnaturally bright-red syrup. The ingredient has a much more complicated history than its association with neon-colored drinks suggests. Before Prohibition, grenadine was intensely aromatic, spicy, and floral, with flavors of clove, ginger, vanilla, and Maraschino liqueur. In other words, it was a lot more complex than the sweet red syrup with a tart, fruity flavor and distinct taste.

The earliest version of grenadine was a pomegranate syrup used by French apothecaries to mask unpleasant medicinal odors. In 1869, French immigrant Victor Rillet patented a grenadine syrup that used the ancient fruit, along with natural additives. But competitors soon appeared, and their recipes rarely contained any real pomegranates. In fact, some historic formulas show that some grenadines weren't built around the fruit at all. A deep dive into a 1901 publication of The Standard Manual of Soda by a cocktail historian revealed an entirely different recipe for the syrup. This formula called for clove oil, orange peel oil, ginger tincture, vanilla extract, and cochineal coloring, a popular food dye that actually uses ground-up beetles.

Another eye-catching ingredient in the recipe was clove pinks, an old name for heirloom carnation flowers. Historically, carnation petals were used in drinks, syrups, and medicine. They have a spicy, floral aroma that is not unlike the actual spice clove.